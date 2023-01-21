ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks targeting veteran sharpshooter to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo?

One veteran shooting guard may be in for some of the most wide-open looks of his career. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein reported this week in a post to Substack that the Milwaukee Bucks are pursuing Houston Rockets wing Eric Gordon ahead of the trade deadline. Stein adds that the Bucks, in their pursuit of... The post Bucks targeting veteran sharpshooter to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings

The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FanSided

Reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks’ reignited trade interest in Eric Gordon

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and Milwaukee Bucks fans can add a new name to the list of rumored targets. As reported by insider Marc Stein (Subscription required), the Bucks have an interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets before the deadline. Stein mentions that the Bucks’ pursuit of Gordon has gone a similar way to how the team went after Nikola Mirotic in 2019 in the sense that they are looking to move four second rounders for him. However, Houston has maintained its firm asking price of a first round pick in any trade for Gordon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season

After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards

Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James’ savage 5-word Shannon Sharpe warning after altercation with Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Shannon Sharpe stole the show on Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena. Sharpe was in attendance to watch the high-profile game, and at one point, the outspoken broadcaster and former NFL star got into it with Ja Morant and some other Grizzlies players over a LeBron […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ savage 5-word Shannon Sharpe warning after altercation with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

J.J. Watt Has Coach In Mind For The Houston Texans

On Friday night, former All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt advocated for one particular coaching candidate to land a promotion this offseason.  Watt responded to a report that said 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans completed an interview with the Texans for their head-coaching ...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson seems to approve of the team’s trade for Rui Hachimura, but he believes that the former Washington Wizards forward has a glaring weakness. The Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks on Monday. Magic Johnson tweeted that the 24-year-old “has to get more […] The post Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals Rui Hachimura‘s biggest problem post-trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

