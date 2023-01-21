Read full article on original website
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Events, Including Bound For Glory 2023, In Chicago
IMPACT Wrestling is coming to "The Windy City" three times in 2023. On Wednesday, the promotion announced three big shows for Chicago, Illinois, including their biggest annual premium live event, Bound For Glory. Check out the complete announcement below. IMPACT is coming to Cicero Stadium in Chicago for 3 HUGE...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
Spoiler: Two Out Of Three Falls Match Announced For NXT Vengeance Day 2023
You can officially pencil in a stipulation match for the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day 2023 special event. Announced for the first premium live event of the New Year for NXT is a two-out-of-three falls match that will see Apollo Crews go one-on-one against Carmelo Hayes in a battle of the past and the present of NXT.
rajah.com
AEW Dark Recap (01/24): Orlando, Florida
AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Tonight's episode of AEW Dark, which took place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, saw Mascara Dorada take on The WorkHorsemen's Anthony Henry in a Singles Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut
Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Change To Their Debut Show In Winnipeg
All Elite Wrestling announced, via their official Twitter account, that their debut show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has been rescheduled and both their live episode of Dynamite and their taped episode of Rampage will no longer be taking place on their originally scheduled timeslot on Tuesday, March 14 due to a revised network television schedule.
rajah.com
Mickie James Invites Mercedes Mone To IMPACT Wrestling: "Come On Over ..."
Mickie James has invited Mercedes Mone to "come on over" to IMPACT Wrestling. During a recent interview with our friends at SEScoops.com, the women's wrestling legend spoke about Mercedes Mone's passion for wrestling and how the world is her oyster in terms of where she chooses to work from this point going forward.
rajah.com
WWE News & Notes: Possible Spoilers For Tonight's Raw is XXX Show
-- The following are news, notes and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show, as per fightfulselect.com:. Kurt Angle as advertised is scheduled for tonight's show and is expected to be a special referee. WWE is hoping to have Brock Lesnar on tonight's show. Undertaker's "traditional gear" was...
rajah.com
William Regal Talks Triple H Explaining To Him His Early Vision Of NXT
Former AEW Star and professional wrestling legend William Regal recently appeared on the "Distraction Pieces" Podcast to discuss a number of topics such as WWE Head of Creative Triple H explaining to him his early vision of NXT. William Regal said:. “As far as I know, I was the first...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (1/24/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back this evening. On tap for the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is another jam-packed show. Scheduled for the program this evening is Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. TBA, Wendy Choo vs....
rajah.com
WWE NXT Preview For Tonight's Show In Orlando, FL. (1/24/2023)
WWE NXT is back this evening. On tap for the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is another jam-packed show. Scheduled for the program this evening is Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. TBA, Wendy Choo vs....
rajah.com
KiLynn King Praises Jazz, Explains How Mickie James Helped Her In NWA
During her recent chat with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, KiLynn King explained how Mickie James helped her land an NWA gig. KiLynn also explained how former WWE and Impact Wrestling talent Jazz lended her own helping hand to King, and so much more. Featured below are the highilights from...
rajah.com
Teddy Long Talks Raw Is XXX Appearance, Differences Between Vince & Stephanie McMahon (Video)
Ahead of tonight's 30th anniversary special edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Teddy Long spoke with the folks from SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former longtime SmackDown General Manager spoke about tonight's Raw is XXX special event, as well as the differences in management styles between Vince and Stephanie McMahon.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
rajah.com
Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says He Respects Frankie Kazarian For Walking Away From AEW To Bet On Himself
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how a guy like pro wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian has so much talent and in-ring skills, but he never really had a lot of nagging injuries and how he respects the hell out of Kazarian for having the b***s to walk away from a wrestling promotion such as AEW and bet on himself to be able to end his career on a high note and not just sit on the sidelines.
rajah.com
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 1/26/2023 Episode): Philadelphia, PA.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/26/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/23, click here.
