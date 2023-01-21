Read full article on original website
Late 3-pointer helps No. 19 Clemson defeat Virginia Tech
Hunter Tyson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 12 seconds left to give No. 19 Clemson
No. 10 Virginia holds off Wake Forest
Armaan Franklin scored 25 points and led a first-half barrage of 3-pointers as No. 10 Virginia handed Wake Forest its
247Sports
Georgia Tech Allows 80 Points in Loss to Syracuse
First Half - Deivon Smith, Miles Kelly, Deebo Coleman, Jalon Moore and Rodney Howard get the start for Tech. The Jackets got off to another hot start making 6 of their first 7 shots including 3 threes to take a 15-8 lead at the 15:27 timeout. Coleman has hit 2 of the threes for the Jackets. Tech is doing a good job of moving the ball to get open shots.
fox56news.com
NC State’s Terquavion Smith Taken to Hospital After Fall vs. UNC
The Wolfpack star was stretchered off the court following a hard foul in Saturday’s game. View the original article to see embedded media. NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court after a terrifying fall driving to the basket during the Wolfpack’s 80–69 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.
Bacot leads North Carolina; NC State’s Terquavion Smith hurt
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points, and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 on Saturday. Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham....
247Sports
Instant Analysis: UNC Navigates Physicality, Overpowers NC State
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina navigated an increasingly physical second half on the way to overpowering NC State. The Tar Heels defeated the rival Wolfpack 80-69 on Saturday in an ACC basketball showdown at the Smith Center, a game that will be remembered for Armando Bacot completing his climb to becoming UNC’s all-time leading rebounder, and the scary situation that felled NC State guard Terquavion Smith.
Local Sports Report: Hilton Head Christian sweeps Beaufort Academy in basketball
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Christian Academy’s (HHCA) girls’ basketball continues to take steps toward winning their fifth straight state title after a strong outing against Beaufort Academy. HHCA led by more than 30 points during the game, but after subbing in their second unit, the lead shrunk to 24, the final score 74-57. […]
chatsports.com
Blue Devils Travel to No. 21 Appalachian State Tuesday
DURHAM – Duke wrestling travels to Boone, N.C., on Tuesday to face the Mountaineers in a 7 p.m., matchup. The Blue Devils are coming off a busy week of hosting Central Michigan and North Carolina in back-to-back duals. As a team, Duke fell in both matchups, moving to 3-6 (0-1 ACC) on the season.
Heathwood Hall's J.D. Gardner is voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Heathwood Hall's J.D. Gardner, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans. Gardner collected 66.67% of our state-wide vote after he scored 35 points as the Highlanders beat Orangeburg Prep 55-37. He had 37 points ...
