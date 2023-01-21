ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia Tech Allows 80 Points in Loss to Syracuse

First Half - Deivon Smith, Miles Kelly, Deebo Coleman, Jalon Moore and Rodney Howard get the start for Tech. The Jackets got off to another hot start making 6 of their first 7 shots including 3 threes to take a 15-8 lead at the 15:27 timeout. Coleman has hit 2 of the threes for the Jackets. Tech is doing a good job of moving the ball to get open shots.
ATLANTA, GA
fox56news.com

NC State’s Terquavion Smith Taken to Hospital After Fall vs. UNC

The Wolfpack star was stretchered off the court following a hard foul in Saturday’s game. View the original article to see embedded media. NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court after a terrifying fall driving to the basket during the Wolfpack’s 80–69 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Navigates Physicality, Overpowers NC State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina navigated an increasingly physical second half on the way to overpowering NC State. The Tar Heels defeated the rival Wolfpack 80-69 on Saturday in an ACC basketball showdown at the Smith Center, a game that will be remembered for Armando Bacot completing his climb to becoming UNC’s all-time leading rebounder, and the scary situation that felled NC State guard Terquavion Smith.
RALEIGH, NC
chatsports.com

Blue Devils Travel to No. 21 Appalachian State Tuesday

DURHAM – Duke wrestling travels to Boone, N.C., on Tuesday to face the Mountaineers in a 7 p.m., matchup. The Blue Devils are coming off a busy week of hosting Central Michigan and North Carolina in back-to-back duals. As a team, Duke fell in both matchups, moving to 3-6 (0-1 ACC) on the season.
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy