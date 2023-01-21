First Half - Deivon Smith, Miles Kelly, Deebo Coleman, Jalon Moore and Rodney Howard get the start for Tech. The Jackets got off to another hot start making 6 of their first 7 shots including 3 threes to take a 15-8 lead at the 15:27 timeout. Coleman has hit 2 of the threes for the Jackets. Tech is doing a good job of moving the ball to get open shots.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO