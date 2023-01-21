Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Fresh off upset of Kansas, No. 14 TCU faces Oklahoma
TCU's bench was a big reason why the Horned Frogs picked up perhaps the biggest regular-season victory in program history Saturday at Kansas. Now, the No. 14 Horned Frogs turn their attention to building some momentum off that win as they prepare to face visiting Oklahoma on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas.
No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59...
247Sports
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
No. 13/15 K-State (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) concludes its brief 2-game homestand on Saturday, as the Wildcats play host to Texas Tech (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) before an expected sellout crowd at Bramlage Coliseum for a 1 p.m., CT tip on ESPN2. The Wildcats have won 10 of their last 11 games, as they responded to their first Big 12 loss at No. 17/17 TCU?with an 83-82 overtime win over No. 2/2 Kansas on Tuesday night, snapping a 7-game losing skid to the Jayhawks. The team is now 9-0 in games decided by single digits (9 points or less), including 4-0 in overtime.
247Sports
Postgame wrap video: What to make of Kansas' home loss to TCU
For the first time ever, TCU defeated Kansas inside of Allen Fieldhouse. The loss drops KU basketball to 5-2 in Big 12 play this season. The Horned Frogs controlled the game basically from start to finish and led for 38:47 of the contest. Jalen Wilson led KU with another 30-point showing but as a team KU struggled to score the ball outside of Wilson. On the other end, TCU used a balanced attack to hit KU for 83 points, tying a season-high allowed by KU and the most points KU has allowed in regulation this season. Watch the video above for a breakdown of the game and where KU goes from here.
247Sports
Comeback road win over West Virginia keeps No. 7 Texas in Big 12 title hunt
The 69-61 road win No. 7 Texas picked up over West Virginia on Saturday wasn’t a masterpiece, but finishing off the Mountaineers down the stretch ensured the Longhorns wouldn’t squander a chance to remain squarely in the hunt for a conference championship. After heading into the locker room for halftime facing a two-point deficit, Marcus Carr scored 19 of his game-high 23 points — along with three assists, three steals and three rebounds — in the second half to help Texas (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) get by West Virginia (11-8, 1-6) in a game that featured nine ties and eight lead changes.
247Sports
Quick recap: Kansas falls to Baylor in Waco
Kansas has dropped its third straight game for the first time since the 2020-21 season. On Monday, KU fell to Baylor on the road, 75-69. Here's a recap of how the game went... KU announced the following starting five for the game…. G Dajuan Harris. G Jalen Wilson. G Kevin...
