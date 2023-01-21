Read full article on original website
Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
More abuse charges for Panama City childcare worker
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More charges are being added on for a local childcare worker after an incident last year, according to Panama City Police Department. Last week, detectives charged Jessica C. Mills with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child after she allegedly caused a child severe bruising.
Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
Minor injuries for students, bus driver in crash involving a Bay District School bus
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus driver and seven students have minor injuries after a Bay District School bus was involved in a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers tell us the crash happened on State Road 20 Monday morning in Bay County. Bay District Schools Director...
One dead in Highway 231 car wreck
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 35-year-old Panama City woman is dead after her car rolled over in a ditch just before 8:00 Saturday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the silver SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 231. The incident report said the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided […]
JAIL Report for January 20-22, 2023
Oma McCrae, 48, Tampa, Florida: Trafficking in illegal substance, trafficking in para-fluorofentanyl: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Rudy Caretto, 22, Panama City, Florida: Resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Andrea Lewis, 39 Marianna, Florida: Resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Carlos Gomez-Perdomo, 50, Cottondale, Florida: Driving...
Crash in Jackson County leaves young child with critical injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A crash in Jackson County left a 5-year-old with critical injuries according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials with FHP report a woman from Marianna was traveling south on State Road 71 when she lost control of her car and veered off of the road. Troopers...
PCBPD investigating fatal crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An elderly man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Back Beach Road (Highway 98) Saturday night, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said at 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a rollover crash in the area of the Sunnyside Apartments on Back Beach...
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
Bay Co. Sheriff reacts to Rep. Dunn’s Fentanyl “weapon of mass destruction” bill
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Congressman Neal Dunn proposed a resolution to make Fentanyl related substances weapons of mass destruction. Law enforcement officials said Fentanyl overdoses have become all too common in our Bay County Community. “So, fentanyl is a substance we’ve been dealing with for several years,” said Sheriff...
Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
BCSO launches app for community safety, information
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s office is getting tech savvy with its new app that was launched on Monday. Along with Alert Bay, this new app is another way to keep the community safe by keeping them informed. Sheriff Tommy Ford says if there is...
CPR Classes on the Rise
After cold weather tonight a cold front will bring storms to our area by Wednesday morning. NC7's Katie Bente has details on what the county is doing to keep clean water flowing. Fentanyl Dunn Proposal Local Reactions. Updated: 5 hours ago. NewsChannel 7's Marisa Gjuraj talked with Bay County Sheriff's...
Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
Four arrested on drug charges in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four men are in custody after Panama City Police say they were arrested on various drug offenses. On Friday, officers say over a dozen members of the department approached a residence on Palo Alto Avenue to search for a suspect with multiple warrants out for crack cocaine.
New BCSO App
After cold weather tonight a cold front will bring storms to our area by Wednesday morning. As NC7's Victoria found out earlier today, it's not as daunting as it might seem. NC7's Katie Bente has details on what the county is doing to keep clean water flowing. Fentanyl Dunn Proposal...
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 22-28
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers...
Man dies after being struck by car in Destin: OCSO
DESTIN, Fla. – A man is dead after he was reportedly struck by a car on Highway 98 in Destin. A pedestrian walking north across Highway 98 near Vinings Way Boulevard in Destin was reportedly struck by a car and killed Thursday night shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said.
Elderly man, infant hospitalized after crash on Highway 98 in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An elderly man, around 80 years of age, and an infant were hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Matthew Boulevard in Destin Friday morning. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the crash, involving two vehicles, took place at around 10:30...
PCB woman accused of killing man in domestic dispute
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman is facing an open count of murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend. It happened about 1:15 Friday morning at a home on Houston Street. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said Nicole Marie Harris, 37, was arguing with Vivian George Smith, 31. Apparently, Smith told Harris […]
