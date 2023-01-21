ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WBOC

Lead Testing Results in Delaware Schools

DELAWARE-We are getting the latest results of lead sampling at some of Delaware's public schools. Last year, the Delaware Department of Education hired a private company to retest the system for led. Officials say mistakes were made in the initial sampling that found high levels of lead in some area.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware House of Representatives will continue meeting in hybrid format

Delaware’s House of Representatives will offer all committee meetings and sessions in hybrid format in an effort to increase public participation.All committee hearings and sessions will be live-streamed online, matching a move made by the state Senate last week. The COVID-19 pandemic forced government agencies to find new ways...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State Senate urges replacement of Delaware Psychiatric Center

Delaware lawmakers are poised to request a study of options to replace the Delaware Psychiatric Center, the state’s option of last resort for patients with severe mental and behavioral health disorders. The state considered replacing the center in the mid-2000s, but after whistleblowers revealed a pattern of patients’ rights...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 22, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills Carney: State will focus on jobs, schools, safety Bill to add retirees to health panels passes Senate Meet the Learning Collab’s 3 parent representatives Culture Cab student plays Young Simba in ‘Lion King’ on Broadway ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership

The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas prices jump as weather here and elsewhere remains mild

Delaware gas prices have risen nearly a quarter a gallon during the past week, AAA reported. Since Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by seven cents to $3.37. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, demand rose from 7.56 to 8.05 million barrels a day last week.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State lawmakers to consider marijuana legalization once again

Delaware lawmakers will again consider whether to permit and regulate the use of recreational marijuana this session. State Rep. Ed Osienski — the prime sponsor of a pair of bills, one removing penalties for possessing small quantities of marijuana and another establishing a regulatory structure for the production and sale of it — is hopeful the decade-long debate within the General Assembly will end this year with the legalization of recreational marijuana.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Family Court commissioner receives outstanding service award

Delaware Family Court Commissioner Andrew K. Southmayd was recently honored by the Delaware State Bar Association with its Outstanding Service to the Courts and Bar Award. Southmayd, a Lewes-area resident, has been a judicial officer at Family Court in Georgetown for more than 30 years. He was presented the award by Family Court Judge Janell Ostroski during a recent luncheon held at the Hyatt Place on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire

Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

New Dewey police chief brings 30 years of experience to role

A law enforcement trailblazer with more than 30 years of experience is set to take over as chief of the Dewey Beach Police Department Friday, Jan. 20. Commissioners voted unanimously Jan. 13 to approve a resolution appointing Constance Speake to the position left vacant when former Chief Sam Mackert retired in June.
ALABAMA STATE
delawarepublic.org

DE Attorney General announces charges in 2015 murder of 16-year-old Jordan Ellerbe

Delaware law enforcement officials announce an arrest is made for the 2015 murder of 16-year-old Jordan Ellerbe. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said 24-year-old Oliver “Butter” Henry has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. Campos said Ellerbe’s murder fueled conflict...
WILMINGTON, DE
seaislenews.com

Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

