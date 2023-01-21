Read full article on original website
WBOC
Lead Testing Results in Delaware Schools
DELAWARE-We are getting the latest results of lead sampling at some of Delaware's public schools. Last year, the Delaware Department of Education hired a private company to retest the system for led. Officials say mistakes were made in the initial sampling that found high levels of lead in some area.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware House of Representatives will continue meeting in hybrid format
Delaware’s House of Representatives will offer all committee meetings and sessions in hybrid format in an effort to increase public participation.All committee hearings and sessions will be live-streamed online, matching a move made by the state Senate last week. The COVID-19 pandemic forced government agencies to find new ways...
delawarepublic.org
State Senate urges replacement of Delaware Psychiatric Center
Delaware lawmakers are poised to request a study of options to replace the Delaware Psychiatric Center, the state’s option of last resort for patients with severe mental and behavioral health disorders. The state considered replacing the center in the mid-2000s, but after whistleblowers revealed a pattern of patients’ rights...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 22, 2023
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills Carney: State will focus on jobs, schools, safety Bill to add retirees to health panels passes Senate Meet the Learning Collab’s 3 parent representatives Culture Cab student plays Young Simba in ‘Lion King’ on Broadway ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership
The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gas prices jump as weather here and elsewhere remains mild
Delaware gas prices have risen nearly a quarter a gallon during the past week, AAA reported. Since Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by seven cents to $3.37. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, demand rose from 7.56 to 8.05 million barrels a day last week.
WBOC
Delaware Lawmakers Introduce Marijuana Legalization Legislation for a Sixth Time
DOVER, Del. - For the sixth time, Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana. HB 1 and HB 2 were introduced Friday afternoon by prime sponsor Rep. Ed Osienski (D). Democrats have been trying to legalize pot in the state for 10 years and have repeatedly been...
delawarepublic.org
State lawmakers to consider marijuana legalization once again
Delaware lawmakers will again consider whether to permit and regulate the use of recreational marijuana this session. State Rep. Ed Osienski — the prime sponsor of a pair of bills, one removing penalties for possessing small quantities of marijuana and another establishing a regulatory structure for the production and sale of it — is hopeful the decade-long debate within the General Assembly will end this year with the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Cape Gazette
Family Court commissioner receives outstanding service award
Delaware Family Court Commissioner Andrew K. Southmayd was recently honored by the Delaware State Bar Association with its Outstanding Service to the Courts and Bar Award. Southmayd, a Lewes-area resident, has been a judicial officer at Family Court in Georgetown for more than 30 years. He was presented the award by Family Court Judge Janell Ostroski during a recent luncheon held at the Hyatt Place on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
Cape Gazette
Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire
Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
delawarepublic.org
The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs moves from the Christina School District to DOE
Statewide Autism Programs is now part of the Delaware Department of Education. The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs became part of DOE at the start of the year taking over administration of the state-funded program from the Christina School District. The change was made by the Delaware’s General Assembly...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Briefing takes note of lead role of fentanyl in 515 suspected overdose deaths
This week, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, along with top leaders from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security held a briefing on suspected drug overdose deaths in the state. The event included the announcement of an opioid response center. In 2021,...
delawarepublic.org
Division of Family Services aims to boost foster family recruitment amid shortage
Delaware’s Division of Family Services is scaling up its efforts to recruit foster parents as it struggles to find homes for the more than 500 children in its care on a tight turnaround. “Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the recruitment efforts of the...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Missing Pennsylvania Man Found Dead In Delaware: Authorities
A Red Lion 38-year-old man who had been missing for five days was found dead in Delaware, authorities say.Daniel Hesketh left his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on January 13 around 10 p.m. and was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County around noon the following d…
Cape Gazette
New Dewey police chief brings 30 years of experience to role
A law enforcement trailblazer with more than 30 years of experience is set to take over as chief of the Dewey Beach Police Department Friday, Jan. 20. Commissioners voted unanimously Jan. 13 to approve a resolution appointing Constance Speake to the position left vacant when former Chief Sam Mackert retired in June.
delawarepublic.org
DE Attorney General announces charges in 2015 murder of 16-year-old Jordan Ellerbe
Delaware law enforcement officials announce an arrest is made for the 2015 murder of 16-year-old Jordan Ellerbe. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said 24-year-old Oliver “Butter” Henry has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. Campos said Ellerbe’s murder fueled conflict...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland SPCA has group of new puppies up for adoption
Joining us now with a pet looking for a new home is Katie Flory from the Maryland SPCA. She has a puppy named "Halo No. 3" from a recent rescue litter that a dog recently had at the shelter.
seaislenews.com
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
