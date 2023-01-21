Read full article on original website
Nowell scores 23 as Kansas State beats Texas Tech 68-58
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — This time, Markquis Nowell led the way for No. 13 Kansas State. Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Kansas State beat Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday. The Wildcats posted a dramatic 83-82 overtime win against No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday. But...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday. But the All-Pro quarterback is expected to play in next weekend’s AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory. He had an MRI on Sunday that showed no structural damage.
Lady Panthers 5-Seed in Firebird Classic (Pairings)
3:00 PM - Lawrence/Topeka West loser vs Great Bend/BV loser. 4:30 PM - Topeka/NW loser vs Eisenhower/Free State loser. 6:00 PM - Lawrence/Topeka West winner vs Great Bend/BV winner. 7:30 PM - Topeka/NW winner vs Eisenhower/Free State winner. Saturday January 28. 10:30 AM - 7th Place Game. 12:00 PM -...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game.
Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.
Panther wrestlers finish third at Bob Kuhn Classic in Hays
Three teams dominated the field Friday and Saturday at the Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic in Hays. Manhattan and Junction City, ranked No. 9 and 10, respectively, in Class 6A, took the top-two spots with 202.5 and 181.5 points. Great Bend placed third with 176.5 points. Hays finished a distant fourth with 109 points, edging out Salina Central and Pratt by just a point.
Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the...
Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble hosted by Barton CC nets $3,250
Barton Community College presented a check to Fort Riley soldiers at the end of the fall semester for $3,250 raised through the Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble fundraiser that was held in September. The annual tournament is held at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course near Fort Riley and all the money...
Police: 4 injured in shooting after funeral in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting Friday near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically. Just after 11:30a.m., police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a Elite Funeral Chapel, 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman.
Kan. man jailed after wrong-way, high-speed chase and crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an early morning chase in Douglas County. Just after 12:15a.m. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen by Lawrence Police, according to a media release. The driver in the suspect vehicle initially stopped...
Kan. traffic stop: Front seat passenger caught with meth
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just before 2a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Road west of U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the...
Murder arrest after two girls, woman die in Kansas house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Kansas house fire that killed two girls and a woman have made an arrest. Just 5:00 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the report of house fire at 916 SW Warren Avenue in Topeka, according to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responding...
Video surveillance helps police catch Kansas purse thief
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and have made an arrest. On January 3, police were dispatched to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka, in reference to a theft, according to a media release. A woman reportedly had her purse stolen at the business.
Search continues for 3 Kan. children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of an alleged abduction and are asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On...
Kan. woman dies in crash after officers end high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
Suspect in KC Amber Alert charged with domestic violence
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man faces six felony charges related to a domestic violence incident that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City on Friday.. Markelv A. Avery, 21, faces Domestic Assault 3rd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Any charges related to the child abduction remain under investigation.
Kan. armed robbery suspect took $570 from cash register
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Manhattan. Just after 10p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at a restaurant in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. An individual armed with a...
