Fort Worth, TX

Great Bend Post

Monday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday. But the All-Pro quarterback is expected to play in next weekend’s AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory. He had an MRI on Sunday that showed no structural damage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Lady Panthers 5-Seed in Firebird Classic (Pairings)

3:00 PM - Lawrence/Topeka West loser vs Great Bend/BV loser. 4:30 PM - Topeka/NW loser vs Eisenhower/Free State loser. 6:00 PM - Lawrence/Topeka West winner vs Great Bend/BV winner. 7:30 PM - Topeka/NW winner vs Eisenhower/Free State winner. Saturday January 28. 10:30 AM - 7th Place Game. 12:00 PM -...
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Panther wrestlers finish third at Bob Kuhn Classic in Hays

Three teams dominated the field Friday and Saturday at the Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic in Hays. Manhattan and Junction City, ranked No. 9 and 10, respectively, in Class 6A, took the top-two spots with 202.5 and 181.5 points. Great Bend placed third with 176.5 points. Hays finished a distant fourth with 109 points, edging out Salina Central and Pratt by just a point.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: 4 injured in shooting after funeral in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting Friday near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically. Just after 11:30a.m., police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a Elite Funeral Chapel, 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Video surveillance helps police catch Kansas purse thief

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and have made an arrest. On January 3, police were dispatched to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka, in reference to a theft, according to a media release. A woman reportedly had her purse stolen at the business.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Search continues for 3 Kan. children abducted by their mother

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of an alleged abduction and are asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect in KC Amber Alert charged with domestic violence

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man faces six felony charges related to a domestic violence incident that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City on Friday.. Markelv A. Avery, 21, faces Domestic Assault 3rd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Any charges related to the child abduction remain under investigation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Kan. armed robbery suspect took $570 from cash register

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Manhattan. Just after 10p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at a restaurant in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. An individual armed with a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

