Police identify man whose daughters escaped car that plunged into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego, as the man who died Sunday, Jan. 22, when his car went into Lake Macatawa. His girls, ages 8 and 10, escaped by opening the hatchback then spent at least seven hours outside – in wet clothing -- before finding a place to get help. The names of the girls have not be released because of their ages, police said.
19-year-old man arrested after stabbing in Tyrone Twp., 30-year-old hospitalized
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old man from Tyrone Township has been arrested after stabbing someone Sunday morning, says the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at 9 a.m. when deputies responded to a call at 14101 Sparta Ave. NW about someone being stabbed. When first responders arrived, they found a 30-year-old man also from Tyrone Township with stab wounds in the stomach at a nearby address.
Man arrested for assault after knocking party-goer unconscious
Deputies later learned the injured man had been attending a party at the Colby Road house, where he and Thompson broke out arguing.
Man who died after driving into Lake Macatawa identified
A man who died after driving into Lake Macatawa with two children in Ottawa County has been identified.
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Montcalm Twp. assault
A man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a physical assault Friday evening.
WWMT
Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
Teen jailed for Kent County stabbing & stolen Jeep
A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed and a vehicle stolen Sunday morning in Tyrone Township.
Whitehall police: 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect now in custody
Police were seeking a suspect in an assault who was on the loose Sunday afternoon. Police were seeking a suspect in an assault who was on the loose Sunday afternoon.
Driver’s body found, girls recovering after escape from submerged vehicle
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Rescuers recovered the body of a man whose car went into Lake Macatawa overnight. Two young girls escaped the submerged vehicle, and, after several hours, sought help Sunday, Jan. 22, at a nearby house. The vehicle was removed that afternoon near Lakeway Drive off of South...
44-year-old Whitehall man in custody for suspected assault
WHITEHALL, MI -- Officials with the Whitehall Police Department say the public is safe after an hours-long search led to a 44-year-old Whitehall man being taken into custody Sunday, Jan. 22. The man was arrested Sunday evening for felonious assault on a warrant issued by the Muskegon Couty prosecutor in...
Troopers looking for 17-year-old runaway
The Michigan State Police is asking the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Whitehall police searching for armed and dangerous suspect
WHTEHALL, MI -- The Whitehall Police Department is actively searching for an assault suspect Sunday afternoon who is considered armed and dangerous. Police responded to a scene on Johannah St. at around 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, according to a post made on the department’s Facebook page. The suspect...
Little girls survive, spend cold night searching for help after car crashes into West Michigan lake
When a father’s car plunged into a West Michigan lake Sunday morning, his two young daughters escaped the vehicle and spent hours outside in the cold, looking for help.
WWMT
Two children escape car submerged in Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of the Ottawa County dive team retrieved a vehicle from Lake Macatawa with a body inside Sunday. A 52-year-old man from Otsego drove into the water sometime overnight, according to the county sheriff's office. Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA.
Ottawa County couple helps girls in need after car drives into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning knock on the door was a shock for Kevin Macleod and his wife. A girl and her sibling were asking the Macleod's for help at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. "I open the door and there's this little girl standing where I'm standing,...
Ionia man charged with killing his family’s German Shepherd
A 52-year-old man is behind bars for his role in allegedly killing his family’s longtime pet, a German Shepherd named Sassy.
Kalamazoo police seize 2 guns during traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police overnight seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic that had been converted to fully automatic. The guns were recovered during a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street. Police stopped a vehicle for a...
1 injured after shooting in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what lead up to a shooting that left a man hospitalized Saturday morning.
‘Took my superhero from me,’ boy says in letter as father’s killer sentenced
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Describing his father as his “superhero,” a young boy made his anguish known in an emotional letter read at a murder sentencing Monday. “My heart is broken and I feel completely empty since the death of my dad,” Shanita Brown read on behalf of the boy.
Kent County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in Byron Twp.
WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a swampy area in Byron Township Friday afternoon. Police say a witness walking their dog saw the body along Ivanrest Avenue between M-6 and 56th Street. The identity of the body is still...
