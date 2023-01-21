ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Police identify man whose daughters escaped car that plunged into Lake Macatawa

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego, as the man who died Sunday, Jan. 22, when his car went into Lake Macatawa. His girls, ages 8 and 10, escaped by opening the hatchback then spent at least seven hours outside – in wet clothing -- before finding a place to get help. The names of the girls have not be released because of their ages, police said.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

19-year-old man arrested after stabbing in Tyrone Twp., 30-year-old hospitalized

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old man from Tyrone Township has been arrested after stabbing someone Sunday morning, says the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at 9 a.m. when deputies responded to a call at 14101 Sparta Ave. NW about someone being stabbed. When first responders arrived, they found a 30-year-old man also from Tyrone Township with stab wounds in the stomach at a nearby address.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
OTSEGO, MI
MLive

44-year-old Whitehall man in custody for suspected assault

WHITEHALL, MI -- Officials with the Whitehall Police Department say the public is safe after an hours-long search led to a 44-year-old Whitehall man being taken into custody Sunday, Jan. 22. The man was arrested Sunday evening for felonious assault on a warrant issued by the Muskegon Couty prosecutor in...
WHITEHALL, MI
WWMT

Two children escape car submerged in Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of the Ottawa County dive team retrieved a vehicle from Lake Macatawa with a body inside Sunday. A 52-year-old man from Otsego drove into the water sometime overnight, according to the county sheriff's office. Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo police seize 2 guns during traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police overnight seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic that had been converted to fully automatic. The guns were recovered during a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street. Police stopped a vehicle for a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy