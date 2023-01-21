Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Liverpool could be about to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in shock deal: report
Liverpool are interested in Chelsea star Mason Mount, with the midfielder still waiting on a contract offer from the Blues
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings
Player ratings for Liverpool's bore draw against Chelsea in yesterday's Premier League match at Anfield.
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
BBC
Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer &...
Yardbarker
Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man
Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “There Are Still A Lot of Games To Play”
With a 0-0 draw against a similarly floundering Chelsea side, Liverpool are now 9th in the Premier League. And while a single point is definitely better than things could have been given the season we’ve been having, it wasn’t exactly a thrilling performance to celebrate Jurgen Klopp’s 1000th game. The boss has had enough to say about our recent poor losses, so a poor draw is at least a bit of a change in the routine:
Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate, Everton woes continue
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances of a top-four finish suffered a blow as the pair played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, while Everton’s relegation fears grew after a 2-0 loss at West Ham United.
Arsenal take charge of title race, Juventus are in trouble, Mudryk stars in dull Liverpool-Chelsea draw, more
Arsenal laid down a title marker, the problems are just beginning for Juventus, and Liverpool-Chelsea was bad. Here's what you missed this weekend.
BBC
Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after defeat by West Ham
Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games. They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton...
BBC
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Your reaction
We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. John: Absolutely no quality in midfield and the defence is well shaky. What happened to all the energy and pressing we used to see from a Jurgen Klopp side?. Levi: Slow passing and no creativity....
IAN LADYMAN: If Liverpool only win one league title in this remarkable era it'll make them weep
IAN LADYMAN: Imagine being Liverpool. Finally a sign of relative weakness from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team and Liverpool are not in the position to take advantage. That must hurt.
Daniel Levy faces full-scale management crisis at Tottenham amid concerns over Fabio Paratici
Paratici has been hit with the 30-month ban by the Italian FA for his time at Juventus , with the club said to have overstated the value of transfer fees to get around financial rules.
Yardbarker
Pitch side mics picked up the verbals between Jurgen Klopp & Mohamed Salah on Saturday – not good
Jurgen Klopp seemed to have a bit of a clash on Saturday with his star striker Mohamed Salah as the Reds could only manage a draw with Chelsea at Anfield Stadium. It was another set back for the Liverpool club, epically if they still hope to finish inside the top four.
chatsports.com
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo tells Roma he wants to leave and misses Sunday's victory over Spezia, but Jose Mourinho expects the Italy midfielder to stay as Serie A side have yet to receive an offer
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has told Roma he wishes to leave the club. Tottenham have offered a loan with option to buy at £30million but Roma want an obligation clause amid interest from AC Milan. Roma boss Jose Mourinho said: 'Nicolo's wish is to leave but in the end...
Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record in win at Fulham
Harry Kane’s record-equalling first-half strike earned Tottenham in a 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.The England captain’s 266th goal for Spurs moved him level with Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time joint highest scorerGreaves’ tally had stood alone since 1970.Tottenham had been slightly off the pace before Kane created space on the edge of the area and fired past Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal in first-half stoppage time.Tottenham had gone into the game with an unenviable record of 21 goals conceded in their last 10 Premier League matches, but Monday’s win lifted them to within three points of...
BBC
Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd
Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal completed a downbeat few days after the euphoria of the derby win against Manchester City at Old Trafford. There was the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser at Crystal Palace in midweek followed by an even more painful conclusion at Emirates Stadium, where Eddie Nketiah snatched a 90th minute winner for The Gunners.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Oh, Giakoumakis, Souttar, Porteous, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Leicester, Stoke, Adam, Yiga, Eriksson
Celtic are set to complete the £2.5m signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days having agreed terms with the South Korean striker and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Byeong-geun giving his blessing to the 21-year-old to complete his dream of a move to European football. (The Scottish Sun)
NBC Sports
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 21
The Premier League weekend delivered tension from the 0-0 between giants that started it through the 90th-minute winner for a giant that ended it (well, until Monday’s fight between Fulham and Spurs). Liverpool and Chelsea couldn’t be divided, as injuries didn’t help either side, while Arsenal overcame a blown...
