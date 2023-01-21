ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: NHL Coach Fired In Controversial Move Sunday

The Vancouver Canucks announced a major coaching shakeup on Sunday. The Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull, general manager Patrik Allvin said this afternoon.  Former NHL standout Rick Tocchet has been named the team's new head coach. Tocchet, 58, ...
markerzone.com

NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION

The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
WVNews

Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement

Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
Detroit News

Inability to gain any traction leaves Red Wings stuck in middle

Detroit — Try as they might, the Red Wings just can't generate any traction. They haven't been able to string together a winning streak, accumulate consistent points for the standings, and make a spirited run toward the playoffs. But the Wings just continue to win and lose at equal...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY

The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
The Longmont Leader

MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
SEATTLE, WA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel notebook: Red-hot hockey team sends 7 to all-star game

Fox Chapel has ruled the PIHL’s Class A Blue Division this season. Following a 9-2 road win over Norwin on Jan. 17, the Foxes pushed their record to 14-1 on the season with an 11th consecutive victory. That means Fox Chapel will be well represented at the PIHL All-Star...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy