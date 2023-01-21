Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: NHL Coach Fired In Controversial Move Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks announced a major coaching shakeup on Sunday. The Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull, general manager Patrik Allvin said this afternoon. Former NHL standout Rick Tocchet has been named the team's new head coach. Tocchet, 58, ...
markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
Detroit News
Wings notes: Bertuzzi could return Tuesday after latest frustrating injury
Detroit — The news on forward Tyler Bertuzzi was as good as the Red Wings could expect. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Saturday's morning skate that Bertuzzi is considered day to day with a lower body injury, and there's a chance Bertuzzi could even return for Tuesday's game against San Jose.
WVNews
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
Detroit News
Inability to gain any traction leaves Red Wings stuck in middle
Detroit — Try as they might, the Red Wings just can't generate any traction. They haven't been able to string together a winning streak, accumulate consistent points for the standings, and make a spirited run toward the playoffs. But the Wings just continue to win and lose at equal...
Penguins' Kris Letang continues injury recovery, unsure if return will be before NHL All-Star Weekend
When Kris Letang took the ice donning a regular black practice jersey Saturday morning at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, it was a positive sign the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman and alternate captain could be on the verge of rejoining the team in a full capacity. One would be hard-pressed...
Yardbarker
The Vancouver Canucks bungle the Bruce Boudreau era, Edmonton Oilers climb NHL power rankings and more
There are few bigger storylines around the NHL right now than that of the Bruce Boudreau saga. Rumours of Boudreau’s demise behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks have swirled for over a month now and after Saturday night, it all came to ahead. We saw the scenes in Vancouver during and after the Oilers’ 4-2 win and they were tough to watch.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO
SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel notebook: Red-hot hockey team sends 7 to all-star game
Fox Chapel has ruled the PIHL’s Class A Blue Division this season. Following a 9-2 road win over Norwin on Jan. 17, the Foxes pushed their record to 14-1 on the season with an 11th consecutive victory. That means Fox Chapel will be well represented at the PIHL All-Star...
Penguins’ Youth Is Not Mike Sullivan’s Issue
The narrative that Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan doesn't like young talent is wrong.
markerzone.com
WATCH - WHOLESOME MOMENT WITH JEFF CARTER AND SON WHO COLLECTS DAD'S HOCKEY CARDS
Hockey players might be some of the toughest people on the planet. But at home, they are mushy just like the rest of us. Wholesome moments of players with their families are always good for a warm feeling and sometimes even a chuckle. This video posted by the wife of Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter has a little bit of both:
Grab these fantastic spells in Forspoken for an advantage
Forspoken support spells are just as important as your attacks and will give you the edge in any battle
Comments / 0