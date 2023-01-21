Read full article on original website
Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their 12 and 7-year prison sentences, respectively, on Tuesday, January 17. Beginning a long time in custody is sure to be a difficult time for any family, and a Chrisley family insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that before the pair began to serve their time, it was a tearful goodbye for the Chrisley Knows Best stars and their family.
Todd and Julie Chrisley have checked into their separate prisons — and RadarOnline.com has discovered that the family's patriarch will be living better than his wife when it comes to commissary behind bars, but only if he can cough up the money. As this outlet reported, Todd checked into FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence on Tuesday. Julie turned herself in at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky for her 7-year sentence. RadarOnline.com obtained the Chrisley Knows Best stars' prison commissary list, which shows Todd will have more snacks, hygiene, clothing, and miscellaneous options, but...
Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison. According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17. Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute. TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEEarlier...
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
Speaking her mind! Savannah Chrisley slammed Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s short prison sentence compared to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who began serving their respective 12 and seven-year sentences behind bars on Tuesday, January 17. “Put the cases side by side, and it...
Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
Julie Chrisley will be responsible for keeping her cell clean, which includes sweeping and mopping daily, or her waistline will suffer. RadarOnline.com has obtained the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook, outlining the WAP (wet a-- prisoner)'s daily responsibilities behind bars. Get A Bucket & A Mop! Criminal Fraudster Julie Chrisley On Floor Duty, Responsible For Keeping Prison Cell Floor Spotless Or ElseJulie must wake up at 6:00 AM and tidy up her small cell before her work duties. That includes making her bed, sweeping and mopping, removing trash, and ensuring it is clean and sanitary for official inmate counts....
Lawyers for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star requested she serve at a minimum-security women's prison On Friday, reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for helping orchestrate a years-long telemarketing fraud that targeted people over 55 years old. Though the judge has not yet announced where Shah will do her time, her lawyers requested Shah serve at FPC Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April. In a sentencing memorandum...
Boosie Badazz has made it clear he wants a pardon from the state of Louisiana a day after congratulating Meek Mill for getting one himself. On Sunday (January 15), Boosie took to his Twitter to ask the state to pardon him for all his past legal issues. The Louisiana native kept his request fairly simple and asked for a pardon.
Slide 1 of 9: No more delays. Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail was denied on Jan. 10, meaning they will have to report to prison on Jan. 17. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had filed an emergency motion to delay their reporting dates by three weeks. In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Todd was later sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Us Weekly reported that the duo hoped to avoid prison while they appeal their sentences.MORE: Celebrity mug shots.
Though Todd and Julie Chrisley each began their respective prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17, their attorney, Alex Little, thinks they still have a good chance of getting a retrial.As OK! reported, the spouses were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, leading to a seven-year sentence for Julie, 50, and a twelve-year stint for her husband, 53. However, Little claimed several errors were made in court."The very beginning of this case there was an unconstitutional search by the Georgia Department of Revenue," the attorney stated in a new interview, nothing they believe some docs were "unlawfully" seized. "This...
"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic has a fiery response to Carole Baskin following the animal activist's claim that her ex-husband Don Lewis is still alive after all. Baskin spoke about Lewis in her recently resurfaced interview on the British ITV show "This Morning" in 2021, saying she believes that her husband is alive and that the Department of Homeland Security knows of his whereabouts. She said (via People), "They said my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica. And yet all of this drama has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is."
Fallen reality TV star Julie Chrisley, wife of Todd Chrisley, began her federal prison time in Kentucky after being reassigned from a Florida prison.
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley admitted they weren't worried about their future before reporting to prison to start serving out their individual sentences. "I think that that's why I'm in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination," Todd, 53, explained during a prerecorded episode of "Chrisley Confessions" […]
Chase, Savannah, and Lindsie Chrisley were seen leaving a courthouse together in Atlanta Georgia after their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond on Tuesday, January 10. The three adult kids looked incredibly disappointed by the judge’s decision in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The judge denied the reality stars’ motion for bail pending the appeal of their sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
