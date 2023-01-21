Rotary District Governor set to address San Marcos club

Dwayne F. Hopkins

The Governor of Rotary International District 5840, Dwayne F. Hopkins, will address the Rotary Club of San Marcos on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

District 5840 includes 55 Rotary clubs and 2,200 Rotarians in South Central Texas. Hopkins is a member of the San Antonio West Rotary Club and has been a Rotarian since 2008. He has been active in District activities and served five years as an Assistant Governor.

Hopkins is the Executive Director/CEO for Fisher House, Inc. providing services to military families in need during medical crises. He retired from active duty with 29 years of military service as an Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant. He has a Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He also earned a Master’s Degree in Procurement/Acquisition Management and a M.B.A. degree from Webster University. He was awarded the United States Air Force Legion of Merit and two Bronze Stars during combat operations.

Rotary meets Wednesdays at noon at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive, in San Marcos. The club is more than 100 years old and is nonprofit, nonpolitical and nonreligious. Visitors to meetings are always welcome.