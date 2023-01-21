San Marcos Youth Service Bureau, Inc. introduces Board of Directors

Above, pictured (Left to Right) are San Marcos Youth Service Bureau, Inc.'s Shaun Shaver as Secretary, Joshua Lucquete as President, Miriam Barrientos, and Board members Casey Cronin and Drew Keller-Cronin. Not pictured, Melissa Derrick. Photo courtesy of YSB

The San Marcos Youth Service Bureau, Inc. recently announced its newly elected Board of Directors.

YSB’s newly elected board of directors includes Shaun Shaver as Secretary, Joshua Lucquete as President, Miriam Barrientos, and Board members Casey Cronin, Drew Keller-Cronin and Melissa Derrick.

YSB said these individuals have graciously offered to serve. Their experience in working with youth both in their personal and professional lives has given them a passion, dedication and belief in the community-based nonprofit agency.

YSB has been working in the community since 1975, with the primary focus of promoting healthy development and habits of youth, while preventing delinquent behaviors. Today, YSB provides mentorship, educational workshops and life skills, recreation, and volunteer opportunities to provide youth the tools to make informed decisions regarding their future.

YSB mission is to Empower the youth of San Marcos and Hays County communities to become contributing members of society as adults.

Any questions about YSB’s year-round program can be answered by calling Julie Hollar at 512-396-KIDS.