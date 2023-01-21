ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
New York Post

‘Tons’ of food gets tossed daily by NYC hotel because migrants won’t eat it

Nearly a ton of taxpayer-provided food gets tossed in the trash every day at a massive Manhattan hotel being used to house migrants — because they’d rather secretly cook their own meals on dangerous hot plates, a whistleblowing worker has revealed. Disturbing photos show garbage bags full of sandwiches and bagels awaiting disposal at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square, where the city pays a daily rate as high as $500 per room, hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez told The Post. “It’s a crime to be throwing out so much food,” he said. Other images show a hotel room littered with empty...
AOL Corp

Stephen Hung From 'Bling Empire: New York' Once Bought 30 Rolls-Royces

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Pour yourself a glass of wine and throw that popcorn in the microwave, because the new Bling Empire spinoff is officially here. Bling Empire: New York dropped on Netflix on Jan. 20, and if you were a fan of the O.G. show, featuring the real-life versions of Crazy Rich Asians thriving in L.A., something tells me you’ll enjoy the east coast version.
New York Post

Singer Suzanne Vega sells NYC co-op for $1.8M

Suzanne Vega has parted ways with her longtime Manhattan home — but she hasn’t gone far away.  The “Luka” songwriter quietly sold her apartment of 17 years last month, making a small profit.  Vega is known for her prolific musical career and, more locally, for being a celebrity “synonymous with the Upper West Side,” as one local publication remarked. The 63-year-old grew up in the neighborhood, went to college in the neighborhood, was inspired to write her hit track “Tom’s Diner” by the famous neighborhood restaurant and, until last month, called 37 W. 93rd St. her home. (Between childhood and the present,...
New York Post

Gambino mobster Frank Camuso busted in sprawling NYC construction kickback scheme

A reputed Gambino captain was among two dozen people busted in a sprawling, multimillion-dollar construction kickback scheme that affected several significant high-rise construction projects in Manhattan, authorities said Wednesday.  Frank Camuso, 59, was busted alongside ringleader Robert Baselice, who as the vice president of a construction management firm illegally steered property developers to subcontractors he was conspiring with, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.  As part of the plot, Baselice gave inside info about competitors’ bids to his co-conspirators and directed subcontractors to raise their offers to an amount that would allow him to pocket a kickback.  A portion of the payoff made...
New York Post

Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz says NYC failing to protect subway riders after beatdown

The Fox News meteorologist who was pummeled by a gang of rowdy teens on a Manhattan subway train says City Hall is blowing it by failing to protect Big Apple straphangers. “I want someone to be held responsible,” weatherman Adam Klotz said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday. “Where is the structural change? Put some cops down there. I want [Mayor] Eric Adams to do something more long-term, that this wouldn’t happen to someone else.” Klotz, 37, was riding a No. 1 train home from a bar around 1:15 a.m. Sunday when he was jumped by a group of weed-smoking teenagers,...
constructiondive.com

Las Vegas Sands plans $4B casino development in Long Island, NY

Las Vegas Sands, a Paradise, Nevada-based casino and resort company, announced plans to develop a multi-billion-dollar flagship hospitality, entertainment and casino project on Long Island, New York, according to a company press release. The transaction, which still requires certain approvals, would grant the resort company control of up to 80...
New York Post

John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house

“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far.  Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block.   According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents.  The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
