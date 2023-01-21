GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today was another dry day across the Western Slope from morning to afternoon. However, we did see cloud cover started to move in around the noon hours slowly and will continue throughout the remainder of the day. When we get into the nighttime, valleys will remain predominantly dry, but our mountains and some locations in the High Country could see another round of snowfall. Most snowfall will stay in the San Juans and the state’s southern portion. Our valleys could have a slight chance of light snow showers tonight, but no signification accumulation will occur. Low temperatures across the Western Slope will sit again in the teens to single digits.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO