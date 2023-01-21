Read full article on original website
Water search being planned for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee
The 35-year-old was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Authorities are planning a water search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Efforts to locate the 35-year-old woman — who has been missing since Jan. 10 — have proven unsuccessful. On...
Latest on search for Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD - There was no air or ground search Monday for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen on the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street. The search is expected to resume sometime this week, according to the Worcester County District...
westernmassnews.com
1 dead following shooting on Main Street in Indian Orchard
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and a shooting victim. Police arrived and found...
Police investigating deadly shooting on Main St. in Indian Orchard
Springfield police are investigating after a man was shot on Main Street in Indian Orchard early Saturday morning.
Man fatally shot in Springfield Indian Orchard neighborhood Saturday
A man was fatally shot in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Monday at 2:05 a.m. police responded to a report of an individual injured in a shooting around the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard, the official stated. Once police arrived on the scene, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene and rushed to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
73-year-old killed in hit-and-run at ‘Mass and Cass’ Friday
A 73-year-old man was killed during a hit and run in the streets of Boston on Friday night, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. The office stated that at around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, a 73-year-old man was walking and pushing a wheelchair at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or what’s locally known as the “Mass and Cass” area of Boston, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, the city’s site stated.
Driver in wrong-way crash dies on I-290 in Worcester
A Marlborough man driving the wrong way on I-290 in Worcester has died after striking an oncoming vehicle.
Search to continue for missing Brookfield woman, water search planned next week
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A water search is planned next week for 35-year-old Brittany Tee as crews concluded an expansive ground search on Saturday, state police said. “Search for Brittany Tee has concluded for the day; more than 250 acres covered today. Neither Ms. Tee nor evidence of her whereabouts were found,” state police said in a tweet late Saturday afternoon. “Detectives continue to investigate direction of travel/possible locations.”
WCVB
Search for missing central Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee continues
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have resumed their search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen 11 days ago leaving her Brookfield home. State police tweeted shortly after 11:40 a.m. Saturday that they were searching a large wooded area near Tee's home and along Route 9 and Route 148.
Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer: Man Dead After Crash On I-84 In Tolland
Police are looking for witnesses after a man was pinned under a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Connecticut and killed. The accident happened on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:20 p.m. just before Exit 69 on I-84 eastbound in Tolland, according to state police. According to authorities, a Mercedes sedan driven...
2 West Springfield rollover crashes took place a mile apart Sunday
A pair of rollover crashes occurred a mile apart from one another in West Springfield Sunday night, according to a West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson. On Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m., West Springfield fire crews responded to two single-vehicle rollover crashes. The crashes occurred within a mile of one another on the West Springfield section of Interstate 90, officials stated.
Enfield man charged with robbery and burglaries
SUSPECT: Richard K. Rowland, 22, of 41 Spring St. in Enfield. CHARGES: First-degree robbery and misdemeanors in Nov. 7 holdup of Subway sandwich shop at 786 Enfield St.; third-degree burglary and misdemeanors in two earlier incidents; drug misdemeanors in a separate Nov. 7 incident. STATUS: Held on $65,000 bond, due...
Lawyers for Plainfield crash victim say State Trooper failed to call for help
PLAINFIELD, Conn. — The lawyer and family for a man who suffered extensive injuries after a crash in October say the Connecticut State Trooper who was in pursuit at the time failed to call the crash in to emergency responders. Attorney Michael Jefferson and the family of Hakeem Thompson,...
Thomas Isaac, of Boston, pleads guilty to manslaughter in killing of Nelson Torres-Santa
A 26-year-old Boston man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery charges Monday in the 2017 death of a Dorchester man, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. Thomas Isaac pleaded guilty in Suffolk Superior Court Monday. He was sentenced to 19 to 20 years in prison on the manslaughter...
Ambulance Transports Pedestrian Struck In Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk on January 19, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The adult male was struck at 2:48 p.m. while crossing in the crosswalk at Concord and Kendall streets, said Lt, Mickens. He was transported by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical...
New Hampshire snowmobile crashes leave child, woman seriously injured, officials say
An 11-year-old child was ejected from a snowmobile, knocked unconscious and seriously injured in New Hampshire on Saturday, one of multiple people injured in snowmobile crashes there this weekend, authorities said. The child was riding with an adult when their snowmobile struck a rock, launching both riders from their seats,...
Eyewitness News
Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown. Around 1:45 Sunday morning, Portland Police alerted Middletown Police to a Hyundai Elantra that was speeding in the town of Portland. Middletown Police saw the Hyundai drive over the...
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
Lawsuit advances against Springfield cop accused of repeatedly hitting woman with stun gun during 2021 arrest
SPRINGIELD — A federal lawsuit filed by a Rhode Island woman who accused a city police officer of hitting her with a stun gun multiple times during an arrest in 2021 is advancing as the officer remains on leave. Officer Leon Davis was charged with assault and battery with...
Expanded search resumes Saturday in Brookfield with still no sign of Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD — The ground search for Brittany Tee resumed Saturday, expanding to an area at least three miles from where Tee was last seen in this western Central Massachusetts town. Dive teams are expected to join the effort next week, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said during...
MassLive.com
