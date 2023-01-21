ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Latest on search for Brittany Tee

BROOKFIELD - There was no air or ground search Monday for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen on the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street. The search is expected to resume sometime this week, according to the Worcester County District...
BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 dead following shooting on Main Street in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and a shooting victim. Police arrived and found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Man fatally shot in Springfield Indian Orchard neighborhood Saturday

A man was fatally shot in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Monday at 2:05 a.m. police responded to a report of an individual injured in a shooting around the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard, the official stated. Once police arrived on the scene, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene and rushed to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

73-year-old killed in hit-and-run at ‘Mass and Cass’ Friday

A 73-year-old man was killed during a hit and run in the streets of Boston on Friday night, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. The office stated that at around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, a 73-year-old man was walking and pushing a wheelchair at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or what’s locally known as the “Mass and Cass” area of Boston, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, the city’s site stated.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search to continue for missing Brookfield woman, water search planned next week

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A water search is planned next week for 35-year-old Brittany Tee as crews concluded an expansive ground search on Saturday, state police said. “Search for Brittany Tee has concluded for the day; more than 250 acres covered today. Neither Ms. Tee nor evidence of her whereabouts were found,” state police said in a tweet late Saturday afternoon. “Detectives continue to investigate direction of travel/possible locations.”
BROOKFIELD, MA
WCVB

Search for missing central Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee continues

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have resumed their search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen 11 days ago leaving her Brookfield home. State police tweeted shortly after 11:40 a.m. Saturday that they were searching a large wooded area near Tee's home and along Route 9 and Route 148.
BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2 West Springfield rollover crashes took place a mile apart Sunday

A pair of rollover crashes occurred a mile apart from one another in West Springfield Sunday night, according to a West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson. On Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m., West Springfield fire crews responded to two single-vehicle rollover crashes. The crashes occurred within a mile of one another on the West Springfield section of Interstate 90, officials stated.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Enfield man charged with robbery and burglaries

SUSPECT: Richard K. Rowland, 22, of 41 Spring St. in Enfield. CHARGES: First-degree robbery and misdemeanors in Nov. 7 holdup of Subway sandwich shop at 786 Enfield St.; third-degree burglary and misdemeanors in two earlier incidents; drug misdemeanors in a separate Nov. 7 incident. STATUS: Held on $65,000 bond, due...
ENFIELD, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

Ambulance Transports Pedestrian Struck In Crosswalk

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk on January 19, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The adult male was struck at 2:48 p.m. while crossing in the crosswalk at Concord and Kendall streets, said Lt, Mickens. He was transported by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Eyewitness News

Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown. Around 1:45 Sunday morning, Portland Police alerted Middletown Police to a Hyundai Elantra that was speeding in the town of Portland. Middletown Police saw the Hyundai drive over the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
