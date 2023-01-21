Read full article on original website
The National Basketball League lost one of the greatest announcers of all time on Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to Kerry Eggers, the biographer and friend of Bill Schonley, legendary broadcasting announcer Bill Schonely died at the age of 93.
LeBron James Becomes The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been playing phenomenally over the last ten games.
Bill Schonely, legendary Trail Blazers broadcaster who coined ‘Rip City,’ dies at 93
Bill Schonely, the Trail Blazers’ original radio broadcaster who coined the iconic phrase “Rip City” that became synonymous with Portland and its basketball team, died early Saturday. He was 93. With his deep voice and memorable catchphrases like bingo-bango-bongo, and lickety-brindle-up-the-middle, Schonely broadcast games for the first...
Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes
Damian Lillard took off for a highlight dunk in shoes inspired by Portland International Airport.
Horace Grant on why leaving Chicago Bulls was "one of the toughest decisions ever"
Horace Grant won three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls between 1991 and 1993.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
30-year reunion: Phoenix Suns honor 1992-93 NBA Finals team
The Phoenix Suns had a homecoming of sorts on Saturday night at Footprint Center. At halftime of a 112-107 win over the Indiana Pacers, members of the 1992-93 Suns team were honored on the court 30 years after only the second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. That Suns squad...
WATCH: Hilarious Interaction Between The Curry Brothers
Before the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors faced off, Seth Curry and Steph Curry had a hilarious moment.
LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night
LeBron James made Los Angeles Lakers history during Sunday's game.
Blazers ‘Voice of God’ Bill Schonely ‘great showman’
Kerry Eggers spoke with KOIN 6 News to share his insights on Bill Schonely, who died Saturday at the age of 93.
FOX Sports
LeBron James: Bronny, Oregon Ducks have 'mutual' interest
The anticipation is building around Bronny James — the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James — and his announcement regarding where he will play his college basketball next season. Could the Oregon Ducks have the upper hand?. While Oregon hasn't offered James a scholarship, LeBron told The...
KGW
Portland Trail Blazers hold special ceremony in honor of legendary announcer Bill Schonely
A special ceremony was held for Portland Trail Blazers legend Bill Schonely, 93, who passed Saturday. He was the team's play by play broadcaster for nearly 30 years.
Damian Lillard Takes A Shot At Patrick Beverley, Calls Him 'Flip' From 'Above The Rim' Movie
Damian Lillard took to social media to keep firing shots at Patrick Beverley.
