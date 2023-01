LJ Cryer scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half to help No. 17 Baylor post a 75-69 victory over No. 9 Kansas in Big 12 play on Monday night at Waco, Texas. Adam Flagler added 17 points for the Bears (15-5, 5-3 Big 12), who won their fifth straight game. Jalen Bridges contributed 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Langston Love also scored 11 points for Baylor.

WACO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO