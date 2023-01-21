ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

informnny.com

Cheektowaga woman stable after shooting on Orlando St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Public Schools Are Looking For Additional Help

There has been a lot going on in the Buffalo Schools lately, both inside and outside the classroom. From Bennett High School winning the New York State football championship to significant changes and concerns with how transportation has been in the district, the BPS is thriving in some areas and in desperate need of change in others.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Blizzard Deaths Now At 47

Officials from Buffalo and Erie County have been working nearly non-stop to determine exactly how badly the Blizzard of '22 impacted Western New York. The once-in-a-lifetime storm that gripped large parts of the country has left more than 60 dead around the United States with a majority of those fatalities coming from Western New York. The storm dropped brought hurricane-force winds and dropped several feet of snow on the region.
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

NCSO: Vehicle pursuit in Town of Wheatfield

Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, at 2:10 p.m., Deputy Battaglia observed a vehicle traveling south on Niagara Falls Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Deputy Battaglia attempted to pull the vehicle over, which started a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went from Niagara Falls Boulevard,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls police investigating fatal shooting

Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street for a report of a man shot. Upon arrival, an officer located a 24-year-old Niagara Falls resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
buffalospree.com

A chat with Chelsea Lovell

As someone not originally from Buffalo, what made you fall in love with it?. I am blown away by the goodness here, and how so many are ready and willing to give to any cause. During the competition, you spoke about domestic abuse and spousal violence. How do you plan to fight these issues?
BUFFALO, NY
