No. 4 Tennessee looks to continue its recent dominance over visiting Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday night at Knoxville, Tenn. The Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 SEC), who have defeated the Bulldogs in four of the teams' past five meetings dating to March 3, 2018, are coming off a dominating, 77-56 win at LSU on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO