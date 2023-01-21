Read full article on original website
84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp, an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes. Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been […]
Alton teen jailed for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—An 18-year-old Alton resident was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol. The arrest of Kollin Kurtis Frederes stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Jeep...
Boyden man jailed for OWI in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 21-year-old Boyden man was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alex Paul Diekevers stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on 20th Street near 19th Avenue after it was clocked at 28 mph in a 20-mph zone, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Norfolk woman allegedly breaks into residence, charged with terroristic threats
A woman was charged with several felony offenses after a woman broke into a home while armed with a knife on Saturday.
Car-Go Express employee jailed for theft
SUTHERLAND—A 30-year-old Peterson man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 21, on a charge of second-degree theft. The arrest of Miguel Ricardo Castillo Jr. stemmed from him stealing a sum of $6,946.93 while working numerous shirts Aug. 4-Nov. 25 at Car-Go Express gas station in Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man who recently began a life sentence for murder died while in hospice care. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead on Jan. 19 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Knapp was there due to a chronic illness.
Norfolk man sentenced after getting caught with 5 pounds of meth
NORFOLK, Nebr. (KLKN) — A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to nearly 10 years in prison without parole for possessing nearly 5 pounds of meth. Once released from prison, Torey Benson, 41, will serve four years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. On...
Authorities search for catalytic converter thief
HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
Hospers teen arrested on warrant for OWI
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old from rural Hospers was arrested about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Lawson James Nemeth stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Impala about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the 4800 mile of 480th Street about three miles west of Germantown, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
FORMER NEBRASKA TEACHER PLEADS GUILTY IN SC FEDERAL COURT
A FORMER WYNOT, NEBRASKA TEACHER HAS PLED GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT IN SIOUX. CITY TO ATTEMPTED ENTICEMENT OF A MINOR. 39-YEAR-OLD ANDREW JOHN HELLER FROM SERGEANT BLUFF WAS ARRESTED LAST JULY IN SIOUX CITY BY THE FBI AND SIOUX CITY POLICE, WHO WERE CONDUCTING AN UNDERCOVER. INVESTIGATION TO IDENTIFY SUBJECTS...
Law Enforcement Investigating Saturday Suicide During Vermillion Police Arrest
State and county law enforcement agencies are investigating a suicide that occurred Saturday, Jan. 21 as Vermillion police officers were responding to a three-vehicle traffic accident in the city at the intersection of E. Cherry Street and N. Dakota Street. According to a press release from Vermillion Police Chief Crystal...
Recent Siouxland fires allegedly caused by homeless in vacant buildings
As a result of temperatures getting colder, some homeless people look for temporary shelter in unoccupied buildings.
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
Two Sheldon men arrested for altercation
SHELDON—Two Sheldon men were arrested about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, on charges of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 23-year-old Tanner Reed Popkes and 20-year-old Shawn Ryan Rutzen stemmed from them getting into a verbal argument that turned physical, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly breaking into home, threatening people with knife
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home and threatened the residents with a knife. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about a disturbance at a home in Woodland Park around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said 22-year-old Safaa...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
WATCH: Get a first look at the new Woodbury County Jail
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — The group overseeing the construction of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center says the new jail is on schedule to open later this year. The jail authority showed off drone footage of the construction site along with pictures that document the project at a special meeting of the authority board Friday morning. The board expects the cells to arrive from the manufacturer in the next month. They'll be installed shortly after arriving. The head of the board says the construction remaining on schedule is a testament to everybody working on the project.
Hull teen arrested for punching another
BOYDEN—A 19-year-old Hull resident was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Boyden on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, unlawful possession of license or identification card forms, and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Luz Adriana Zapata stemmed from her...
Separate and unequal is wrong for Iowa
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Governor Kim Reynolds’ private school voucher plan, which is being rammed through the...
Inwood woman arrested for meth and more
ROCK RAPIDS—A 45-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a drug paraphernalia and driving while her license was denied or revoked. The arrest of Trish Lee Waagmeester stemmed...
