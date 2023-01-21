Read full article on original website
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings
Player ratings for Liverpool's bore draw against Chelsea in yesterday's Premier League match at Anfield.
Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer &...
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after defeat by West Ham
Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games. They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton...
Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate, Everton woes continue
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances of a top-four finish suffered a blow as the pair played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, while Everton’s relegation fears grew after a 2-0 loss at West Ham United.
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Your reaction
We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. John: Absolutely no quality in midfield and the defence is well shaky. What happened to all the energy and pressing we used to see from a Jurgen Klopp side?. Levi: Slow passing and no creativity....
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
Report: Liverpool Will Not Enter Transfer Market Again In January
Liverpool will not look to sign any other players this window, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.
Pitch side mics picked up the verbals between Jurgen Klopp & Mohamed Salah on Saturday – not good
Jurgen Klopp seemed to have a bit of a clash on Saturday with his star striker Mohamed Salah as the Reds could only manage a draw with Chelsea at Anfield Stadium. It was another set back for the Liverpool club, epically if they still hope to finish inside the top four.
IAN LADYMAN: If Liverpool only win one league title in this remarkable era it'll make them weep
IAN LADYMAN: Imagine being Liverpool. Finally a sign of relative weakness from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team and Liverpool are not in the position to take advantage. That must hurt.
Liverpool ‘Identify’ Juventus’ Federico Chiesa As Mohamed Salah Replacement
Liverpool are looking at Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement.
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo tells Roma he wants to leave and misses Sunday's victory over Spezia, but Jose Mourinho expects the Italy midfielder to stay as Serie A side have yet to receive an offer
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has told Roma he wishes to leave the club. Tottenham have offered a loan with option to buy at £30million but Roma want an obligation clause amid interest from AC Milan. Roma boss Jose Mourinho said: 'Nicolo's wish is to leave but in the end...
Harry Kane levels Jimmy Greaves all-time Tottenham goal scoring record with a vintage strike
Harry Kane has equaled the all-time scoring record for Tottenham after a classy curled finish against Fulham.
Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd
Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal completed a downbeat few days after the euphoria of the derby win against Manchester City at Old Trafford. There was the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser at Crystal Palace in midweek followed by an even more painful conclusion at Emirates Stadium, where Eddie Nketiah snatched a 90th minute winner for The Gunners.
Bizarre moment a referee brandishes a WHITE CARD for the first time EVER in a football match in Portugal
Fans reacted positively as a white card was shown for the first time ever in a football match on Saturday. Red and yellow cards have been an integral part of the sport for decades - but supporters may be surprised to learn about the introduction of a white one as well.
Inside Arsenal’s pre-match team huddle for Man Utd clash as Zinchenko takes starring role motivating team-mates
OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO took a leading role in Arsenal's pre-match huddle against Manchester United. The 26-year-old motivated his team-mates just prior to kick-off, delivering a passionate speech to the rest of the starting XI. And what he said in the huddle worked as the Gunners put in an amazing performance to...
Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker adds hat-trick feat to growing list of records
Erling Haaland has more Premier League hat-tricks than Cristiano Ronaldo. He has the same number as Mohamed Salah. He is a third of the way towards Sergio Aguero's record tally of 12. Haaland has been in England's top flight for half a season. That's 19 league games in total. On...
Man Utd confirm changes to Stretford End at Old Trafford
Man Utd confirm plans to improve the Stretford End at Old Trafford.
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 21
The Premier League weekend delivered tension from the 0-0 between giants that started it through the 90th-minute winner for a giant that ended it (well, until Monday’s fight between Fulham and Spurs). Liverpool and Chelsea couldn’t be divided, as injuries didn’t help either side, while Arsenal overcame a blown...
