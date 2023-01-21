ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Former Georgia O-lineman commits to Huskers

Nebraska added more offensive line depth and another transfer portal player from the University of Georgia in offensive tackle Jacob Hood. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound Hood entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13 after spending one season with the Bulldogs. He made his decision to join the Nebraska program after spending Thursday through Sunday in Lincoln. "The love of the community," he said of what jumped out to him the most of his time in Lincoln.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team. The transfer portal is closed and...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident

Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Attorney General updates gang arrests, indictments in Athens

State Attorney General Chris Carr says Georgia’s gang prosecution unit, now six months in existence, has sought and secured 50 indictments, 11 of them in Athens. The most recent Athens indictment came in the case of Jeffrey Rice, the 26 year-old accused of involvement in shootings last October. One teenager was killed and another wounded on Gaines School Road in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more talk about plans for Ga Square Mall

There is more talk about plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a meeting of the Mall Area Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee is set for 3 o’clock at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Andrew Clyde,...
BOGART, GA
11Alive

This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Seniors may qualify for tax breaks

Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption. An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Free three-day beekeeping course

UGA Extension Henry County is offering a three-day course on the basics of beekeeping. Topics include how to get started in beekeeping, equipment, bee biology, honey extraction, and other topics. The instructor is Mr. Tom Bonnell, a local beekeeper. He and his wife live on eight acres in Hampton. He...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy