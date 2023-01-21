Read full article on original website
Former Georgia O-lineman commits to Huskers
Nebraska added more offensive line depth and another transfer portal player from the University of Georgia in offensive tackle Jacob Hood. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound Hood entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13 after spending one season with the Bulldogs. He made his decision to join the Nebraska program after spending Thursday through Sunday in Lincoln. "The love of the community," he said of what jumped out to him the most of his time in Lincoln.
Former Georgia offensive lineman Jacob Hood commits to Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason as they look to rebuild their roster for Matt Rhule's debut season in Lincoln. That rebuild has led Rhule and company to chase a number of Bulldogs, which led to Monday when the team landed its third transfer from Athens.
dawgnation.com
What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team. The transfer portal is closed and...
Georgia and USC set to meet with 5-star TE Duce Robinson
HONOLULU — With the recruiting finish line in sight, at least until the Duce Robinson waits out the possibility of hearing his named called during the MLB Draft this summer, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end has a crucial week ahead of Signing Day next month. Fresh...
Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge
Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
Red and Black
Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident
Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in Winter
We’ve visited Duke’s Creek Falls near Helen, GA, in all seasons. And there’s no doubt in our mind which season is the best for a visit. Read on to learn more. For an extended post with videos, more photos and visit tips, click over to OurTravelCafe.com (which includes links with advertising where the website or author may receive payments.)
Why we’re writing this story
Editor's note about new reporting on the Jan. 15 crash that killed a UGA football player and a staff member. AJC journalists are asking accountability questions about what happened before the accident
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in the Gainesville area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
YAHOO!
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
Attorney General updates gang arrests, indictments in Athens
State Attorney General Chris Carr says Georgia’s gang prosecution unit, now six months in existence, has sought and secured 50 indictments, 11 of them in Athens. The most recent Athens indictment came in the case of Jeffrey Rice, the 26 year-old accused of involvement in shootings last October. One teenager was killed and another wounded on Gaines School Road in Athens.
Local briefs include more talk about plans for Ga Square Mall
There is more talk about plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a meeting of the Mall Area Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee is set for 3 o’clock at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Andrew Clyde,...
This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
Monroe Local News
Seniors may qualify for tax breaks
Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption. An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10...
henrycountytimes.com
Free three-day beekeeping course
UGA Extension Henry County is offering a three-day course on the basics of beekeeping. Topics include how to get started in beekeeping, equipment, bee biology, honey extraction, and other topics. The instructor is Mr. Tom Bonnell, a local beekeeper. He and his wife live on eight acres in Hampton. He...
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
247Sports
