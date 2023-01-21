Nebraska added more offensive line depth and another transfer portal player from the University of Georgia in offensive tackle Jacob Hood. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound Hood entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13 after spending one season with the Bulldogs. He made his decision to join the Nebraska program after spending Thursday through Sunday in Lincoln. "The love of the community," he said of what jumped out to him the most of his time in Lincoln.

ATHENS, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO