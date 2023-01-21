Linda Ann (Hamilton) Parker, 71, of Waldo passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home. Linda was born on June 19, 1951 in Oak Grove, LA to the late Grady and Ruby Elizabeth (Strange) Hamilton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Magnolia. She enjoyed playing Rook with her friends, and shopping at thrift stores and flea markets with her daughter. She was a wonderful and loving homemaker who loved cooking and taking care of her family. Her three grandsons were the highlight of her life.

WALDO, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO