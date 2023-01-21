ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Tell the Truth
4d ago

I believe this was the most difficult and excruciating decision she ever made. I think she doesn’t want to see him suffer anymore and end his suffering with a shot. But then all those memories and feelings will drag her into the mud. Very sad and she need to be let go and assigned with mental health service.

Angela Lee Lydeen Nguyen
4d ago

I’m sorry but that wife did exactly what her husband requested. To me that is 100% pure love and I respect her for following his wishes. No one should have to keep living just so the doctors can play God and try to prolong a miserable life that is failing. Let the human die with dignity and then maybe the wife can even have some money left over rather than letting doctors and hospitals drain a life savings.

The Bills. ❤️
4d ago

I know a million people will ask this but why can we put our pets down in such a humane loving way as possible BUT can't be allowed to say goodbye in a humane loving way with our spouses? Maybe not a gun, but an injection like I had to give my dog.

