Mishawaka, IN

FanSided

Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Women’s basketball with huge loss in big win, Justin Scott update

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team beat former Irish teammate Sam Brunelle and Virginia 76-54 but may have lost Dara Mabrey for the season. In what was essentially a non-contact injury, Mabrey’s knee buckled as she was about to go up during a breakaway layup. It remains to be seen how severe the injury is, but initial reports aren’t looking good for the senior guard.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Irish fans react to Coach Brey’s departure

South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. NC State

After a tough road lost to rival UNC, NC State (15-5, 5-4 ACC) will look to get back on track at home against Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8 ACC). Tuesday night. The Wolfpack's loss to the Tar Heels snapped a four-game win streak for State. It's been a disastrous season for the Fighting Irish, which has lost six of its last seven.
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

Notre Dame football: CJ Carr undercover recruiting?

Notre Dame football arguably landed its most important prospect from the class of 2024 very early in the cycle; he seems as locked in as possible. Like Drayk Bowen last year and Blake Fisher in years past, CJ Carr is recruiting his fellow classmates hard. Not known to many is that he has an inside track, thanks to Pylon 7on7 Football.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

LaVille bowling qualifies for semistate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaVille Lancers bowling team is moving on to semistate, after a top 3 finish at the Michigan City regional over the weekend. They were at the lanes for practice practicing for the farthest round the program has ever gone. “It’s a lot”, said Paul...
LAKEVILLE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw, Tippy Valley Capture Conference Titles On Busy Saturday

It was a history-making night for Lady Tiger Basketball Saturday night. Warsaw outscored Concord 37-0 in the first quarter on their way to a 71-16 rout that clinched the 2023 Northern Lakes Conference title for the Lady Tigers. It’s Warsaw’s 18th conference championship and 13thunbeaten conference season in school history....
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Hands-on approach sparks students’ passion at Elkhart Area Career Center open house

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Area Career Center held its annual open house today to help local students focus on possible careers while emphasizing project-based, service-based, and work-based education. “I’ve never welded before, and I was looking for something very hands-on and project-orientated,” Elkhart Area Career Center Student Patrick...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working with Saint Joseph High School on their potential nickname change. Last week, it was announced that a 13-member committee will evaluate the current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed. The committee consists of alumni from 1960 to 2017, coaches, parents, and current students.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend's Four Winds Casino Hotel set to open in March

South Bend's Four Winds Casino Hotel set to open in March
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos announce grand opening details for their new hotel at Four Winds South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 23, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Media attended a preview of the hotel today and the new structure features 317 rooms including 83 suites, as well as Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. Four Winds Casinos also announced that the first live musical performance at Four Winds South Bend’s new Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center will feature Parmalee, one of Country Music’s most successful acts, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $59 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean

2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean
NEW CARLISLE, IN

