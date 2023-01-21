Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Women’s basketball with huge loss in big win, Justin Scott update
The Notre Dame women’s basketball team beat former Irish teammate Sam Brunelle and Virginia 76-54 but may have lost Dara Mabrey for the season. In what was essentially a non-contact injury, Mabrey’s knee buckled as she was about to go up during a breakaway layup. It remains to be seen how severe the injury is, but initial reports aren’t looking good for the senior guard.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central senior playing his way into Mr. Basketball conversation
KALAMAZOO, MI – In Ramsey Nichols’ 11 seasons atop Kalamazoo Central’s boys basketball program, only three freshman have cracked the varsity lineup. The first, Isaiah Livers, finished his prep career with Mr. Basketball honors.
Notre Dame Making A Run At Dual Sport Star Daniel Freitag
Notre Dame offered 2024 Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Freitag recently, who is also a top basketball recruit
Moving Clarence Lewis Could Solidify The Notre Dame Secondary
If Notre Dame's younger corners can step up this spring and force Clarence Lewis to safety it would solidify the Fighting Irish secondary
WNDU
Irish fans react to Coach Brey’s departure
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
Big Time 2025 QB Antwann Hill Jr. Surprised By Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame is keeping close eyes on some of the top 2025 quarterback recruits, including Georgia signal caller Antwann Hill Jr.
247Sports
How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. NC State
After a tough road lost to rival UNC, NC State (15-5, 5-4 ACC) will look to get back on track at home against Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8 ACC). Tuesday night. The Wolfpack's loss to the Tar Heels snapped a four-game win streak for State. It's been a disastrous season for the Fighting Irish, which has lost six of its last seven.
Notre Dame football: CJ Carr undercover recruiting?
Notre Dame football arguably landed its most important prospect from the class of 2024 very early in the cycle; he seems as locked in as possible. Like Drayk Bowen last year and Blake Fisher in years past, CJ Carr is recruiting his fellow classmates hard. Not known to many is that he has an inside track, thanks to Pylon 7on7 Football.
WNDU
LaVille bowling qualifies for semistate
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaVille Lancers bowling team is moving on to semistate, after a top 3 finish at the Michigan City regional over the weekend. They were at the lanes for practice practicing for the farthest round the program has ever gone. “It’s a lot”, said Paul...
Scores and Highlights from the Gotta Get It hoops classic
It was a busy day of basketball games at the East Kentwood field house for the Gotta Get It hoops classic.
WNDU
Mike Brey addresses decision to leave Notre Dame, what's next for him
Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey addressed the media on Friday morning after it was announced on Thursday evening that he will be leaving the program at the end of the 2022-2023 season. 16 Sports Director Matt Loch has a recap of Friday's press conference.
Linebacker Brian Huff Growing Relationship Quickly With Notre Dame
Recent 2024 linebacker target Brian Huff quickly building bond with Notre Dame staff
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw, Tippy Valley Capture Conference Titles On Busy Saturday
It was a history-making night for Lady Tiger Basketball Saturday night. Warsaw outscored Concord 37-0 in the first quarter on their way to a 71-16 rout that clinched the 2023 Northern Lakes Conference title for the Lady Tigers. It’s Warsaw’s 18th conference championship and 13thunbeaten conference season in school history....
WNDU
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents
The LaVille Lancers boys and girls’ basketball teams swept this year’s annual TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament, each winning in close fashion in their final games. High school basketball highlights from across Michiana on Saturday, Jan. 21. Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement. Updated: 6 hours...
WNDU
Hands-on approach sparks students’ passion at Elkhart Area Career Center open house
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Area Career Center held its annual open house today to help local students focus on possible careers while emphasizing project-based, service-based, and work-based education. “I’ve never welded before, and I was looking for something very hands-on and project-orientated,” Elkhart Area Career Center Student Patrick...
WNDU
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working with Saint Joseph High School on their potential nickname change. Last week, it was announced that a 13-member committee will evaluate the current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed. The committee consists of alumni from 1960 to 2017, coaches, parents, and current students.
WNDU
South Bend's Four Winds Casino Hotel set to open in March
Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Bend City...
WNDU
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
nwi.life
The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos announce grand opening details for their new hotel at Four Winds South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 23, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Media attended a preview of the hotel today and the new structure features 317 rooms including 83 suites, as well as Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. Four Winds Casinos also announced that the first live musical performance at Four Winds South Bend’s new Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center will feature Parmalee, one of Country Music’s most successful acts, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $59 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean
Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 2 hours ago. South Bend City...
Comments / 0