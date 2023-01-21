ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio takes next step towards carbon neutrality

SAN ANTONIO - The CPS energy board of trustees held a special meeting and passed a plan that shapes San Antonio's energy future - saying it improves reliability and affordability. With a 4-1 vote, the murky picture of San Antonio's energy future is getting a little clearer. And, for some,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Car thefts rose by nearly 37% in San Antonio last year

SAN ANTONIO--Car thefts are on the rise in San Antonio, up almost 36.6% percent over last year, police say. The San Antonio Police Department just finished a task force aimed at slowing the problem. Between November 22, 2022, and January 6, 2023, police made 58 arrests on vehicle theft cases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Dry January Mocktails

Zero proof cocktails are one of the many offerings at Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails. Bartender Steve Hatten with ways we can spice up our Dry January. ‘Dry January’ is an annual campaign that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. The campaign, which began in the United Kingdom, is intended to help people break the habit of heavy drinking that can develop over the holiday season. It also aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of reducing alcohol consumption. During Dry January, participants are encouraged to drink non-alcoholic beverages and to reflect on their drinking habits. Many people who participate in Dry January report feeling healthier, more energized and more in control of their drinking habits as a result. It is also known as a sober January.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Enter the Film SA Competition for a chance to win $1000

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Film Commission announced Monday the launch of its annual "Film SA Contest.’. It is a film competition devoted to telling the story of the people, places, and shared experiences that make San Antonio such a vibrant city. It is open to young filmmakers ages 14 to 21.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New bar opens amidst St. Mary's construction woes

SAN ANTONIO - The newest vibrant bar in San Antonio has opened on the N St. Mary's strip - yes, the same strip with establishments frustrated from prolonged construction. Vibras, a reggaeton inspired with pink flair bar, sits right at the corner of Kings Ct and N St. Mary's. Bar operator and partner, John Villanueva says getting people to "walk through the rubble," is tough.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Pro-choice rally in San Antonio on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

SAN ANTONIO – Community residents and leaders gathered for a pro-choice rally on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Local activists, grassroots organizations, unions, and more came together to make their voices heard for abortion rights. Although the Supreme Court removed the federal right to an abortion, pro-abortionists...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Devastating fire destroys entire South Side building

SAN ANTONIO - A fire broke out early Saturday that destroyed an entire building on San Antonio's South Side. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a building near the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue caught fire around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Victim found dead in grassy field with bullet hole in cheek

SAN ANTONIO - A witness called authorities about a person dead in a grassy field late Friday night. The San Antonio Police Department says that a witness called police around 9:00 p.m. about a deceased person near the 9300 block of Somerset on San Antonio's South Side. Police say that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after fight at East Side apartment leads to gunfire

SAN ANTONIO – A fight at an East Side apartment complex led to a man being shot to death. The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m., Saturday, on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Upon arrival, police found a black male in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy