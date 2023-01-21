Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio takes next step towards carbon neutrality
SAN ANTONIO - The CPS energy board of trustees held a special meeting and passed a plan that shapes San Antonio's energy future - saying it improves reliability and affordability. With a 4-1 vote, the murky picture of San Antonio's energy future is getting a little clearer. And, for some,...
foxsanantonio.com
Car thefts rose by nearly 37% in San Antonio last year
SAN ANTONIO--Car thefts are on the rise in San Antonio, up almost 36.6% percent over last year, police say. The San Antonio Police Department just finished a task force aimed at slowing the problem. Between November 22, 2022, and January 6, 2023, police made 58 arrests on vehicle theft cases.
foxsanantonio.com
Dry January Mocktails
Zero proof cocktails are one of the many offerings at Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails. Bartender Steve Hatten with ways we can spice up our Dry January. ‘Dry January’ is an annual campaign that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. The campaign, which began in the United Kingdom, is intended to help people break the habit of heavy drinking that can develop over the holiday season. It also aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of reducing alcohol consumption. During Dry January, participants are encouraged to drink non-alcoholic beverages and to reflect on their drinking habits. Many people who participate in Dry January report feeling healthier, more energized and more in control of their drinking habits as a result. It is also known as a sober January.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio family left without a home following fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A family is without a home after a fire broke out on the West Side Sunday night. It happened on Wingate Ave. near Frio City Rd., around 11 p.m. Fire officials say they found heavy fire in the back of the home but were able to quickly put it out.
foxsanantonio.com
15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
foxsanantonio.com
Enter the Film SA Competition for a chance to win $1000
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Film Commission announced Monday the launch of its annual "Film SA Contest.’. It is a film competition devoted to telling the story of the people, places, and shared experiences that make San Antonio such a vibrant city. It is open to young filmmakers ages 14 to 21.
foxsanantonio.com
New bar opens amidst St. Mary's construction woes
SAN ANTONIO - The newest vibrant bar in San Antonio has opened on the N St. Mary's strip - yes, the same strip with establishments frustrated from prolonged construction. Vibras, a reggaeton inspired with pink flair bar, sits right at the corner of Kings Ct and N St. Mary's. Bar operator and partner, John Villanueva says getting people to "walk through the rubble," is tough.
foxsanantonio.com
Man's face slashed after an argument between two women breaks out, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was hospitalized with a cut across his face after an argument between two women broke out Saturday evening, police say. Police responded to the 7600 block of US HWY 90 W at around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD for the identity of hit-n-run suspect that killed man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities need the public's help with a hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday on San Antonio's East Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was crossing an intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive around 6:45 p.m. Police say that the man was...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA receives more funding to continue the 'McNair Scholars Program'
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced it has been selected to receive funding to continue the McNair Scholars Program. It is a program offered by the U.S. Department of Education and this marks the 25th year UTSA has taken part. The program admits college...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect accused of killing 27-year-old woman while riding in vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person responsible for fatally shooting a 27-year-old woman back in December. The incident happened at the IH 10 Colorado on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. Police say...
foxsanantonio.com
Pro-choice rally in San Antonio on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
SAN ANTONIO – Community residents and leaders gathered for a pro-choice rally on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Local activists, grassroots organizations, unions, and more came together to make their voices heard for abortion rights. Although the Supreme Court removed the federal right to an abortion, pro-abortionists...
foxsanantonio.com
Devastating fire destroys entire South Side building
SAN ANTONIO - A fire broke out early Saturday that destroyed an entire building on San Antonio's South Side. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a building near the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue caught fire around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming...
foxsanantonio.com
Pro-life marchers take over downtown San Antonio on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
SAN ANTONIO - As pro-life advocates take over downtown Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people chant, "Pro Life, Choose Life! Pro Life, Choose Life!" The annual San Antonio March for Life organized by the San Antonio Coalition for Life brought families and people of all walks of life holding signs with the words, 'Choose Life.'
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being shot while mowing lawn on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after two suspects opened fire and shot him while he mowed his lawn on the East Side Saturday evening, according to police. At around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 Block of Ohio for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival,...
foxsanantonio.com
Victim found dead in grassy field with bullet hole in cheek
SAN ANTONIO - A witness called authorities about a person dead in a grassy field late Friday night. The San Antonio Police Department says that a witness called police around 9:00 p.m. about a deceased person near the 9300 block of Somerset on San Antonio's South Side. Police say that...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after fight at East Side apartment leads to gunfire
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at an East Side apartment complex led to a man being shot to death. The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m., Saturday, on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Upon arrival, police found a black male in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.
foxsanantonio.com
MISSING: Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old man with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 26-year-old man who they say has a medical condition. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 26, was last seen on Goeth Rd., on January 21, near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937. He is...
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify 33-year-old man found dead on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The medical examiner’s office have identified the man who was found dead on the Southeast Side. The incident happened on Saturday evening on Vista Road near Chickering Avenue. When officials arrived, they found a 33-year-old man named Walter Hill-- with a gunshot wound to his head.
