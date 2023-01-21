Read full article on original website
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings
Player ratings for Liverpool's bore draw against Chelsea in yesterday's Premier League match at Anfield.
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer &...
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man
Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate, Everton woes continue
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances of a top-four finish suffered a blow as the pair played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, while Everton’s relegation fears grew after a 2-0 loss at West Ham United.
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Your reaction
We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. John: Absolutely no quality in midfield and the defence is well shaky. What happened to all the energy and pressing we used to see from a Jurgen Klopp side?. Levi: Slow passing and no creativity....
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
Pitch side mics picked up the verbals between Jurgen Klopp & Mohamed Salah on Saturday – not good
Jurgen Klopp seemed to have a bit of a clash on Saturday with his star striker Mohamed Salah as the Reds could only manage a draw with Chelsea at Anfield Stadium. It was another set back for the Liverpool club, epically if they still hope to finish inside the top four.
Daniel Levy faces full-scale management crisis at Tottenham amid concerns over Fabio Paratici
Paratici has been hit with the 30-month ban by the Italian FA for his time at Juventus , with the club said to have overstated the value of transfer fees to get around financial rules.
IAN LADYMAN: If Liverpool only win one league title in this remarkable era it'll make them weep
IAN LADYMAN: Imagine being Liverpool. Finally a sign of relative weakness from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team and Liverpool are not in the position to take advantage. That must hurt.
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo tells Roma he wants to leave and misses Sunday's victory over Spezia, but Jose Mourinho expects the Italy midfielder to stay as Serie A side have yet to receive an offer
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has told Roma he wishes to leave the club. Tottenham have offered a loan with option to buy at £30million but Roma want an obligation clause amid interest from AC Milan. Roma boss Jose Mourinho said: 'Nicolo's wish is to leave but in the end...
Liverpool ‘Identify’ Juventus’ Federico Chiesa As Mohamed Salah Replacement
Liverpool are looking at Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement.
Southampton vs Newcastle - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Southampton and Newcastle at St. Mary's on Tuesday night.
Marcelo Bielsa holds talks to replace Frank Lampard as Everton manager with Leeds icon in line for Premier League return
MARCELO BIELSA is a shock candidate to replace axed Frank Lampard as Everton’s EIGHTH boss in less than seven years. Yet crisis–hit Goodison chiefs Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright are torn over who to bring in to save the club from a first relegation since 1951. Lamps was...
Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after defeat by West Ham
Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games. They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton...
Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd
Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal completed a downbeat few days after the euphoria of the derby win against Manchester City at Old Trafford. There was the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser at Crystal Palace in midweek followed by an even more painful conclusion at Emirates Stadium, where Eddie Nketiah snatched a 90th minute winner for The Gunners.
Bizarre moment a referee brandishes a WHITE CARD for the first time EVER in a football match in Portugal
Fans reacted positively as a white card was shown for the first time ever in a football match on Saturday. Red and yellow cards have been an integral part of the sport for decades - but supporters may be surprised to learn about the introduction of a white one as well.
Man Utd confirm changes to Stretford End at Old Trafford
Man Utd confirm plans to improve the Stretford End at Old Trafford.
