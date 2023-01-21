ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
chatsports.com

Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover

Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Yardbarker

Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man

Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
BBC

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. John: Absolutely no quality in midfield and the defence is well shaky. What happened to all the energy and pressing we used to see from a Jurgen Klopp side?. Levi: Slow passing and no creativity....
BBC

Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas

West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
chatsports.com

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo tells Roma he wants to leave and misses Sunday's victory over Spezia, but Jose Mourinho expects the Italy midfielder to stay as Serie A side have yet to receive an offer

Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has told Roma he wishes to leave the club. Tottenham have offered a loan with option to buy at £30million but Roma want an obligation clause amid interest from AC Milan. Roma boss Jose Mourinho said: 'Nicolo's wish is to leave but in the end...
BBC

Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after defeat by West Ham

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games. They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton...
BBC

Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd

Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal completed a downbeat few days after the euphoria of the derby win against Manchester City at Old Trafford. There was the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser at Crystal Palace in midweek followed by an even more painful conclusion at Emirates Stadium, where Eddie Nketiah snatched a 90th minute winner for The Gunners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy