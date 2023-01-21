Harry Kane’s record-equalling first-half strike earned Tottenham in a 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.The England captain’s 266th goal for Spurs moved him level with Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time joint highest scorerGreaves’ tally had stood alone since 1970.Tottenham had been slightly off the pace before Kane created space on the edge of the area and fired past Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal in first-half stoppage time.Tottenham had gone into the game with an unenviable record of 21 goals conceded in their last 10 Premier League matches, but Monday’s win lifted them to within three points of...

