Notre Dame football arguably landed its most important prospect from the class of 2024 very early in the cycle; he seems as locked in as possible. Like Drayk Bowen last year and Blake Fisher in years past, CJ Carr is recruiting his fellow classmates hard. Not known to many is that he has an inside track, thanks to Pylon 7on7 Football.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO