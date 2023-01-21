Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Women’s basketball with huge loss in big win, Justin Scott update
The Notre Dame women’s basketball team beat former Irish teammate Sam Brunelle and Virginia 76-54 but may have lost Dara Mabrey for the season. In what was essentially a non-contact injury, Mabrey’s knee buckled as she was about to go up during a breakaway layup. It remains to be seen how severe the injury is, but initial reports aren’t looking good for the senior guard.
Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
Notre Dame Making A Run At Dual Sport Star Daniel Freitag
Notre Dame offered 2024 Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Freitag recently, who is also a top basketball recruit
Mike Brey addresses decision to leave Notre Dame, what's next for him
Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey addressed the media on Friday morning after it was announced on Thursday evening that he will be leaving the program at the end of the 2022-2023 season. 16 Sports Director Matt Loch has a recap of Friday's press conference.
Elite DT Justin Scott Sets Return Trip to Notre Dame
Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott tells Irish Illustrated and 247Sports that he will visit the University of Notre Dame on Sunday, Jan. 22. This is a big development with his commitment announcement coming on Jan. 31. 247Sports Scouting Report: Has prototypical size and athletic ability for the...
Notre Dame football: CJ Carr undercover recruiting?
Notre Dame football arguably landed its most important prospect from the class of 2024 very early in the cycle; he seems as locked in as possible. Like Drayk Bowen last year and Blake Fisher in years past, CJ Carr is recruiting his fellow classmates hard. Not known to many is that he has an inside track, thanks to Pylon 7on7 Football.
Big Time 2025 QB Antwann Hill Jr. Surprised By Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame is keeping close eyes on some of the top 2025 quarterback recruits, including Georgia signal caller Antwann Hill Jr.
247Sports Transfer Rankings Updated for Notre Dame Additions
Notre Dame did a good job of hitting the Transfer Portal this offseason. The staff knew it needed to add to the program to make a run at the College Football Playoffs next season and it seems the additions were well-received. Earlier this week, 247Sports updated its Transfer Portal rankings....
Linebacker Target Brayden Platt "Amazed And Shocked" By Notre Dame Offer
2024 Washington linebacker Brayden Platt relives recent Notre Dame offer
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working with Saint Joseph High School on their potential nickname change. Last week, it was announced that a 13-member committee will evaluate the current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed. The committee consists of alumni from 1960 to 2017, coaches, parents, and current students.
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
South Bend's Four Winds Casino Hotel set to open in March
Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Bend City...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Indiana should be on your list of places to eat.
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season. For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.
Henry Davis Jr. files candidacy for South Bend mayor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Henry Davis Junior is making his run for South Bend mayor official. The South Bend 2nd District councilman filed his candidacy on Monday. The 43-year-old Democrat has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. He served two terms before running for mayor in 2015, when he lost the primary to Pete Buttigieg.
South Bend Latin Dance to teach communal style of dancing known as Rueda
The Rueda Club will teach you about this communal style of salsa dancing. No experience or partner is needed. The cost is $10 per person and $5 per student. For more information about South Bend Latin Dance, click here.
Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend, and 22 restaurants are participating. Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals. And when you visit a participating restaurant, 10 percent of your purchase goes to Beacon Children’s Hospital. “Over...
3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
Big winter storm expected to blow through Michiana at midweek
The work week starts quiet with plenty of sunshine to return by this afternoon, but clouds will build back in for Tuesday. Snow showers make their way into Michiana on Tuesday night before widespread accumulating snow moves in Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This will be our next big weather maker with a high potential for travel impacts.
