ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 55

LIBERALS ARE HELLBOUND
2d ago

Newsom is just another self-seeking politician! California is on very deep financial trouble but it’s kept out of the light because with of the gaming and financial shuffling happening. Almost 850 billion dollars has been stolen from the EDD and scammed away from individuals in our country and all over the world! This is an automated system and no one has stopped it. These are federal dollars that are basically loaned to the state and must be paid back. Find the article at: agenda21radio.news “Newsom’s Labor Secretary Abruptly Exits: Agency Lost $850 Billion in EDD Scandal.” There are other huge scandals that will be brought to light soon….

Reply
61
Ken Artherton
2d ago

If it is all they say, why wouldn’t Federal Attorney General step in and investigate? We know our State Attorney General won’t, he’s probably on the take also!!

Reply(3)
39
B B
2d ago

California need to shut down the Communists/Socialists/Progressives. You had a chance to kick Newsom to the curb, but blew it. Vote for decent and principled liberals and conservatives to rebuild the once great state.

Reply(5)
30
Related
californiaglobe.com

The Use of ‘Shall’ Versus ‘May’ in California Statutes

What are the differences between the words “shall” and “may” in statutes? As a general rule, the use of the word “shall” is to impose a duty on a person or people or to mandate action by a person or people. In other words, a bill drafter should use the word “shall” to say a person or people “has a duty to” do something or “has to” do something.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Enviro groups pressed Newsom to oust former oil chief

Speculation that former California Geologic Energy Management Division boss Uduak-Joe Ntuk, the chief regulator of California’s oil industry, was forced out due to objections from environmental groups appear to have been confirmed. Environmental justice groups trumpeted that they had been meeting with California Gov. Gavin Newsom since the fall,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

California Housing Shortage Triggers Cycle of Despair

Everyone in California knows, or should know, that the state has an immense shortage of housing that persists despite efforts by its politicians to jump-start construction. State officials say we need to build 180,00 new units of housing each year to meet demand, even though the state’s population has been slowly declining of late. At best, California is building about half of that number, adjusted for losses to old age, fires and other calamities, and construction seems to be slowing due to sharp increases in interest rates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

California loses population – again

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states. This number is a “domestic net migration” figure, meaning that 343,000 more Americans moved out of California over those 12 months than moved here from other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

In November 2022, 10 Million Mail-In Ballots from California were “Unaccounted For”

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), an organization dedicated to protecting election integrity, released its investigation last week and found that 10.9 million of the 22,184,707 million ballots distributed to California’s registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. Additionally, they discovered that election officials had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Newsom budget would cut some money for flood protection

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Multiple flood protection projects in California are on hold after Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed cutting their funding to help cover a $22.5 billion budget deficit — a decision disappointing environmental advocates as weeks of powerful storms have caused widespread flooding that damaged homes and washed away roads.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Pilar Schiavo Appointed To Five Government Committees

Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has been appointed to five government committees which focus on a variety of central issues for Californians.   California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed Schiavo to four standing committees and one joint committee. These committees include the Assembly committees on Emergency Management; Public Employment & Retirement; Utilities & Energy; and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5

Dear Editor,  As a medical-courier, I can attest from personal experience that our state’s infamous anti-independent contractor law, Assembly Bill (AB) 5, is upending the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking Californians. Until now, as an independent contractor, I’ve been able to set my own hours and work for a variety of different businesses. It has […] The post Letter to the Editor: Assembly Bill (AB) 5 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California's strict gun laws don't eliminate violence, but they have helped

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - California has a reputation as a tough place to buy a gun. It's home to mandatory waiting periods and background checks for firearms purchases. It bans so-called military-style assault weapons, one of just eight states, plus the District of Columbia, with such a law. And in 2016, it became one of the first states to pass a red-flag law, which allows authorities to remove firearms from someone believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

State lawmakers to consider wealth tax on the richest Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers will attempt to impose an additional tax on the state's richest residents. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat from San Jose, filed legislation that would tax an extra 1.5% on Californians with a worldwide net worth of more than $1 billion starting January of 2024, and 1% for those making more than $5o million starting in 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sdrostra.com

Fighting for the things we love; fighting for California

On a chilly November afternoon, a few days before the 2022 election, I stood on the side of Kearny Villa Road with a few others staring off at the horizon for almost an hour awaiting the arrival of the famous 747 that sports UNITED STATES OF AMERICA across the side.
SAN DIEGO, CA
R.A. Heim

Is California going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The great California egg crisis

With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California: Atmospheric river and misguided climate fear

For more than three weeks, California has been pummeled by a series of storms arriving one after another from the Pacific Ocean. Torrential rains, mudslides, power outages, and floods plague state residents from north of San Francisco down to Los Angeles, 400 miles to the south. Scientists attribute this event to an “atmospheric river” condition in the Pacific Ocean. Many also claim that this phenomenon is due to human-caused climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy