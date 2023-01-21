Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kelo.com
Candles sold at Ross Stores recalled for combusting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Candles sold at Ross Stores are being recalled. The Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break. Ross received five reports of the issue so far. One of them resulting in a minor injury. The recall involves 5,800 red Spiced Apple & Rosewood and white Cedarwood & Cove scented candles. Anyone with the recalled candles can return them to Ross for a full refund.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man wanted for Escape is back behind bars after cell phone ping gave away location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A suspect wanted for Escaping police custody is behind bars following his arrest Friday in Parker, South Dakota. Last Friday afternoon, Deputies with the Turner County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force stating they had a phone ping of the escaped inmate within the City of Parker.
kelo.com
Stampede fall 3-1 to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede hockey club fell, 1-3, during game one of a two-game series in Fargo, N.D. Friday evening. Sioux Falls moves to 13-19-1 this season with a conference record of 11-18-1. With almost 13 minutes off of the first period clock, Fargo’s JP Turner found the Force their first goal of the night off an assist from Kyle Smolen.
kelo.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for child abuser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is searching for a child abuser. Authorities are looking for Kaynen Dantrel Nipp. Nipp is wanted for abuse and cruelty to a minor under seven years old. Nipp is 23 years old, stand five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds.
kelo.com
Former Sioux Falls cop sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A former Sioux Falls police officer will spend time behind bars. Luke John Schauer, age 29, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of. supervised release. Schauer was convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Schauer...
kelo.com
Another day, another night of fog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Dense fog is quickly redeveloping this evening The Sioux Falls National Weather Service reminds drivers the fog may lead to slippery areas on untreated roads. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect into Sunday morning.
