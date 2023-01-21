Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic Uncertainty
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State Street
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New Members
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For Reopening
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee Conservationist magazine features two Carter County state Parks in its latest issue.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The latest issue of Tennessee Conservationist Magazine, the January-February 2023 copy, includes two stories on state parks in Carter County: Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The magazine is published by the Tennessee State Parks, a division...
wjhl.com
Daytime LIVE: National Pie Day at Buttermilk Sky Pie
Amy takes us for a visit to Buttermilk Sky Pie in Johnson City for National Pie Day! She and owner Lee Acres, show us some amazing recipes for some of their most popular pies!. For more information call 423-491-8163 or go to buttermilkskypie.com.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam
East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main Street, this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Jan. 22-28)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February
The 8th Annual Jonesborough Chocolate Festival is a sweet event that will delight chocolate lovers of all ages. The festival will occur on February 10th and 11th, 2023, in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA), this festival will feature a wide variety of delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest.
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to play at UVA Wise
Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will partner with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will see the orchestra in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter...
Kingsport Times-News
YMCA Brighter Horizon Youth Center to start offering parent workshops
ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville will start offering parent workshops that focus on education and skill building throughout the year. The first workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center.
ETSU names permanent athletic director
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The announcement declaring the new permanent athletic director at East Tennessee State University is expected to come Monday. According to the university, President Dr. Brian Noland will hold a press conference making the announcement at noon at the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on the first floor of the tower. […]
Firearms academy in new location with new classes
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — What was once a shoot house is now an educational facility that focuses on armed and unarmed defense training. Castle Defense has made many upgrades and still wants to make more in their second phase by adding an open indoor range area. All of these additions provide different ways to learn […]
wjhl.com
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
Veterans Voices: Shelved for years, unclaimed veterans’ remains get final resting place at Mountain Home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Veteran funerals happen regularly at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, but a memorial service held on Jan. 18 was different from the rest. On that day, four burials happened during one memorial service for four veterans who died without friends or family to claim them or to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill edges D-B for NET swim title
KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points to the Indians’ 936. Elizabethton was a...
Kingsport Times-News
Gov. Lee signs lease to Roan Mountain drug treatment facility
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The proposed long-term drug treatment center for the region is a little closer to opening. On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee signed the lease on the facility that will house the center.
Kingsport Times-News
Varner family, pets safe after Saturday night fire
WISE — Russell Varner said he is thankful his family and pets survived Saturday’s fire that destroyed their home and most of their belongings. For Varner, that loss included memorabilia from one of the high points in Wise County pop culture. He said that losing photos and souvenirs from his role in the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paled in comparison to losing the family’s home.
Kingsport Times-News
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT
ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said, of students working toward a high school diploma and certification from TCAT at the same time.
