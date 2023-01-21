ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Daytime LIVE: National Pie Day at Buttermilk Sky Pie

Amy takes us for a visit to Buttermilk Sky Pie in Johnson City for National Pie Day! She and owner Lee Acres, show us some amazing recipes for some of their most popular pies!. For more information call 423-491-8163 or go to buttermilkskypie.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam

East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main Street, this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
John M. Dabbs

Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February

The 8th Annual Jonesborough Chocolate Festival is a sweet event that will delight chocolate lovers of all ages. The festival will occur on February 10th and 11th, 2023, in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA), this festival will feature a wide variety of delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to play at UVA Wise

Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will partner with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will see the orchestra in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

YMCA Brighter Horizon Youth Center to start offering parent workshops

ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville will start offering parent workshops that focus on education and skill building throughout the year. The first workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

ETSU names permanent athletic director

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The announcement declaring the new permanent athletic director at East Tennessee State University is expected to come Monday. According to the university, President Dr. Brian Noland will hold a press conference making the announcement at noon at the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on the first floor of the tower. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Firearms academy in new location with new classes

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — What was once a shoot house is now an educational facility that focuses on armed and unarmed defense training. Castle Defense has made many upgrades and still wants to make more in their second phase by adding an open indoor range area. All of these additions provide different ways to learn […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting. Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of …. Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting. Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups …. Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups on...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill edges D-B for NET swim title

KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points to the Indians’ 936. Elizabethton was a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Varner family, pets safe after Saturday night fire

WISE — Russell Varner said he is thankful his family and pets survived Saturday’s fire that destroyed their home and most of their belongings. For Varner, that loss included memorabilia from one of the high points in Wise County pop culture. He said that losing photos and souvenirs from his role in the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paled in comparison to losing the family’s home.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road

KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT

ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said, of students working toward a high school diploma and certification from TCAT at the same time.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy