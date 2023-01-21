Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Goalie Jaxson Stauber Set to Make NHL Debut vs. Blues
Stauber's opportunity comes as Alex Stalock remains sidelined with a concussion. When the Chicago Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, a new face will be between the pipes. Goalie Jaxson Stauber will make his NHL debut as the Hawks embark on the first game of a back-to-back weekend slate.
Yardbarker
Darryl Sutter on Jakob Pelletier’s NHL debut: “What number is he?”
Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts on the performance of rookie forward Jakob Pelletier in his NHL debut after Saturday’s 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Asked about Pelletier’s first few National Hockey League shifts by TSN’s Salim Valji, Sutter didn’t exactly go to...
FOX Sports
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
A couple mistakes hurt Detroit Red Wings in 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Flyers
The first game back home after a trip West is a challenge: The travel plus the time-zone change makes for a grind. There wasn't much going for the Detroit Red Wings or the Philadelphia Flyers early on Saturday, with the sides playing an uneventful game over the first two periods at Little Caesars...
FOX Sports
Pitlick scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Maple Leafs, 3-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Rem Pitlick whipped a wrist shot past goalie Ilya Samsonov 2:14 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored as Montreal overcame a two-goal deficit to reach 20-24-3. Samuel Montembeault...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Flames
Columbus begins a four-city, six-day Western swing by taking on Calgary. The Blue Jackets head out West for one of the longest road trips of the season. A four-game, six-city jaunt through Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle begins tonight as Columbus takes on the Flames. It will be a night many in the Stampede City have been waiting for, as it will signal the return of two members of last year's Flames team in Johnny Gaudreau and Erik Gudbranson.
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
Penguins’ Winner Waved Off; Devils Score PPG for OT Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins had just four wins in their last 10 games, and coach Mike Sullivan was not unhappy with their win Friday over the Ottawa Senators but wanted his team to play significantly better defensively. He got his wish, and the teams hit overtime, tied 1-1. Penguins d-man Marcus...
Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers, 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday night in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves a little bit of a cushion. Obviously, we wanted to play a better 60-minute game than that, but we ended up with the win.” Kevin Hayes tallied twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 3, Predators 5 – Another third period collapse
LAK: Sean Durzi (6), ASST: Anze Kopitar (24) LAK: Adrian Kempe (19), ASST: Anze Kopitar (25), Drew Doughty (25) LAK Quinton Byfield PPG (2), ASST: Phillip Danault (21), Sean Durzi (20) Third period:. NSH: Ryan Johansen PPG (11), ASST: Mikael Granlund (22), Roman Josi (26) NSH: Matt Duchene (13), ASST:...
