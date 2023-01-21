ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Indiana?

INDIANA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Indiana with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Are We Dating the Same Guy? Indiana Facebook Group Aims to Out Cheaters

With the advent of technology and the internet, the dating landscape has changed dramatically in recent years. One of the biggest advantages of dating in the modern world is the accessibility it provides. With just a few swipes or clicks, you can connect with hundreds of potential partners. However, this can also lead to disappointment and mistrust when the person you meet in real life doesn’t match the narrative or image they presented online.
Why are flags at half-staff in Indiana this week?

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing Hoosiers to have flags be flown at half-staff this week. According to a release from the governor’s office, the move is in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Flags at the Indiana Statehouse will...
COURTS IN INDIANA

You are subscribed to the Legislative Update from Indiana Courts. A new issue is available below, or visit legislativeupdate.courts.in.gov. The Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee heard SJ 1 on limitation on the right to bail authored by Sen. Koch.The joint resolution proposes to amend the Indiana Constitution to provide that a person who poses a substantial risk to the public is not entitled to release on bail. The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council testified in support of […]
Sanders' Latinx ban wades into community's generational rift

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that's divided Hispanics along generational lines. Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that's prompted complaints...
Indiana students encouraged to apply to governor's STEM Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all Indiana High School students!. Now is your chance to apply for the 2023 Governor's STEM Team!. Governor Eric Holcomb developed the competition in 2017. It's all about highlighting the state's top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math. The...
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
