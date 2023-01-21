Effective: 2023-01-23 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-24 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Widespread temperatures 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. Isolated locations will be in the upper 20s. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO