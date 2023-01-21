Read full article on original website
Frost Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-24 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Widespread temperatures 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. Isolated locations will be in the upper 20s. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and longshore currents hazardous to swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The surf will peak on Wednesday and will lower slightly on Thursday, though elevated surf will be possible through the weekend.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 16:10:00 Expires: 2023-01-28 22:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...A large northwest swell is expected to build sharply Thursday night. Hazardous surf is likely for west and north facing reefs by Thursday night or Friday.
