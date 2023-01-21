Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 23
Jan. 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of especial interest to those in Elizabethton, Jonesboro and Johnson City. Beginning with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Jan. 22, readers learned that “James Toncray and Miss Annie Carter were marred...
Johnson City Press
Tennessee Conservationist magazine features two Carter County state Parks in its latest issue
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The latest issue of Tennessee Conservationist Magazine, the January-February 2023 copy, includes two stories on state parks in Carter County: Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The magazine is published by Tennessee State Parks, a division of...
Johnson City Press
West Ridge High's Krystall Wallen in this week's Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — A veteran Sullivan County math teacher with 28 years in the classroom and 14 years as a two-sport coach has made this week's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February
The 8th Annual Jonesborough Chocolate Festival is a sweet event that will delight chocolate lovers of all ages. The festival will occur on February 10th and 11th, 2023, in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA), this festival will feature a wide variety of delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest.
From the Archives: 25 years since Carter County, Roan Mountain floods kill 7
As News Channel 11 marks 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities, station staff are taking a look back at some of the region’s biggest stories over the decades. Join us as we retell the tales that shaped the community. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In early January of 1998, communities across Carter County were fresh […]
Kingsport Times-News
Soul of a city found in its people
Recently, a newcomer contacted the Chamber of Commerce asking about the original owner of their recently purchased historic home in Park Hill (The Fifties). They’re the Tudor homes on the hill opposite Town Park Lofts on West Sullivan Street. Wanting to help, but not really knowing how, I started with a street address. I used Google to no avail, then decided to research the newspaper archives. What unfolded was the story of a newcomer (from 100 years ago) that made a life in this model city.
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to play at UVA Wise
Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will partner with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will see the orchestra in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter...
Firearms academy in new location with new classes
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — What was once a shoot house is now an educational facility that focuses on armed and unarmed defense training. Castle Defense has made many upgrades and still wants to make more in their second phase by adding an open indoor range area. All of these additions provide different ways to learn […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized
KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
Johnson City Press
Science Hill wins by thin margin over D-B at NE Tennessee Swim Championships
KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points with the Indians right behind with 936....
Johnson City Press
Indian Springs Optimist volleyball signups set for Tuesday
Indian Springs Optimist is conducting volleyball signups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville. Girls in first through eighth grades are eligible. Most practices are held on Mondays or Thursdays, and most games are held on Fridays. The season is scheduled to start at the end of February.
Veterans Voices: Shelved for years, unclaimed veterans’ remains get final resting place at Mountain Home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Veteran funerals happen regularly at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, but a memorial service held on Jan. 18 was different from the rest. On that day, four burials happened during one memorial service for four veterans who died without friends or family to claim them or to […]
Johnson City Press
Varner family, pets safe after Saturday night fire
WISE – Russell Varner said he is thankful his family and pets survived Saturday’s fire that destroyed their home and most of their belongings. For Varner, that loss included memorabilia from one of the high points in Wise County pop culture. He said that losing photos and souvenirs from his starring turn in the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paled compared to losing the family’s home.
Johnson City Press
Gov. Lee signs lease to Roan Mountain drug treatment facility, to open with 45 inmates in April.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The proposed long-term drug treatment center for the region came a little closer to opening last Friday. That was when Gov. Bill Lee signed the lease on the facility which will house the center. Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, was present when Lee signed the lease. Hicks...
Kingsport Times-News
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
Johnson City Press
Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton
Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Gate City at West Ridge basketball
West Ridge celebrated homecoming Saturday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex with an interstate sweep of Gate City. After the Lady Wolves pulled out a 46-40 win, the West Ridge boys rallied to claim a 54-53 victory.
Comments / 0