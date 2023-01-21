ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 23

Jan. 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of especial interest to those in Elizabethton, Jonesboro and Johnson City. Beginning with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Jan. 22, readers learned that “James Toncray and Miss Annie Carter were marred...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February

The 8th Annual Jonesborough Chocolate Festival is a sweet event that will delight chocolate lovers of all ages. The festival will occur on February 10th and 11th, 2023, in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA), this festival will feature a wide variety of delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Soul of a city found in its people

Recently, a newcomer contacted the Chamber of Commerce asking about the original owner of their recently purchased historic home in Park Hill (The Fifties). They’re the Tudor homes on the hill opposite Town Park Lofts on West Sullivan Street. Wanting to help, but not really knowing how, I started with a street address. I used Google to no avail, then decided to research the newspaper archives. What unfolded was the story of a newcomer (from 100 years ago) that made a life in this model city.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to play at UVA Wise

Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will partner with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will see the orchestra in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Firearms academy in new location with new classes

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — What was once a shoot house is now an educational facility that focuses on armed and unarmed defense training. Castle Defense has made many upgrades and still wants to make more in their second phase by adding an open indoor range area. All of these additions provide different ways to learn […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized

KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill wins by thin margin over D-B at NE Tennessee Swim Championships

KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points with the Indians right behind with 936....
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Indian Springs Optimist volleyball signups set for Tuesday

Indian Springs Optimist is conducting volleyball signups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville. Girls in first through eighth grades are eligible. Most practices are held on Mondays or Thursdays, and most games are held on Fridays. The season is scheduled to start at the end of February.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Varner family, pets safe after Saturday night fire

WISE – Russell Varner said he is thankful his family and pets survived Saturday’s fire that destroyed their home and most of their belongings. For Varner, that loss included memorabilia from one of the high points in Wise County pop culture. He said that losing photos and souvenirs from his starring turn in the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paled compared to losing the family’s home.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road

KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton

Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: Gate City at West Ridge basketball

West Ridge celebrated homecoming Saturday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex with an interstate sweep of Gate City. After the Lady Wolves pulled out a 46-40 win, the West Ridge boys rallied to claim a 54-53 victory.
GATE CITY, VA

