Bishop McDevitt boys basketball falls to Cedar Crest in L-L/Mid-Penn Showcase game
The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball team fell to Cedar Crest, 62-46, in a non-conference game Saturday. The game was part of the five-game Lancaster-Lebanon/Mid-Penn Showcase at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School. Tyshawn Russell scored 13 points for Bishop McDevitt while Tristen Waters added 9. J’veon Reyes Vega was...
Madison Sports Round Up; Basketball, Hockey and Swimming were in action
MADISON, NJ – It was a busy Saturday for the Madison High School winter athletic teams. Boys Basketball- Madison (9-5) won its fourth in a row after defeating Dayton, 54-39, on Saturday. Gavin Randall had 16 points and Sean Mariani added 11 points and 16 rebounds. Girls Basketball- Madison (11-3) fell to Montville, 55-38, on Saturday. Charlotte Tuhy scored 19 points for the Dodgers. Boys Ice Hockey- Madison (3-12) downed Mountain Lakes, 6-1, Saturday. Sam Gero put in four goals and Chris Palawasta scored two goals. Girls Ice Hockey- Madison (2-4) fell to Randolph, 8-1, Saturday. Athena Halewicz scored off an assist from Mia McSherry in the first period. Swimming- The Madison boys took eighth at the Morris County Championships at Morristown on Saturday.
Indiana High School Sports Awards: Meet the boys tennis player of the year nominees
The Indiana High School Sports Awards program, presented by the Indiana Pacers, is proud to announce the nominees for Boys Tennis Player of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show this spring (date and venue to be announced). During the live show, these nominees will be...
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball schedule for Jan. 24, 2023
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
H.S Girls Basketball: Dallas knocks off first-place Wyoming Valley West
Dallas shocked Wyoming Valley West early, jumping to a double-digit lead as the Mountaineers knocked the Spartans out of first place with a 55
