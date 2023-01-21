MADISON, NJ – It was a busy Saturday for the Madison High School winter athletic teams. Boys Basketball- Madison (9-5) won its fourth in a row after defeating Dayton, 54-39, on Saturday. Gavin Randall had 16 points and Sean Mariani added 11 points and 16 rebounds. Girls Basketball- Madison (11-3) fell to Montville, 55-38, on Saturday. Charlotte Tuhy scored 19 points for the Dodgers. Boys Ice Hockey- Madison (3-12) downed Mountain Lakes, 6-1, Saturday. Sam Gero put in four goals and Chris Palawasta scored two goals. Girls Ice Hockey- Madison (2-4) fell to Randolph, 8-1, Saturday. Athena Halewicz scored off an assist from Mia McSherry in the first period. Swimming- The Madison boys took eighth at the Morris County Championships at Morristown on Saturday.

MADISON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO