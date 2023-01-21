Read full article on original website
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
A method to enable robotic paper folding based on deep learning and physics simulations
To tackle different real-world tasks, robots should be able to handle and manipulate a variety of objects and materials, including paper. While roboticists have successfully improved the ability of humanoid robots or robotic grippers to handle several materials, paper folding remains a rarely explored topic within the robotics community. A...
AI bot ChatGPT outperforms students on Wharton MBA exam: professor
The artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT performed better than many students on MBA exams at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, a professor said. Christian Terwiesch, an expert on innovation management at the top-tier business school, wrote a paper titled “Would Chat GPT3 Get a Wharton MBA?” “Chat GPT3 would have received a B to B- grade on the exam,” Terwiesch wrote in the paper, which was cited by Financial Times. “This has important implications for business school education.” “OpenAI’s Chat GPT3 has shown a remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers in general and specifically the knowledge...
Opinion: Rethinking College Admissions and Applications with an Eye on AI
Applying to college is a high-stakes process for students, a crucible of stress and expectations. Many young people feel their fates ride on finding just the right college to reach their dreams. As professionals who have supported high school students through thousands of college admission journeys, we believe the process is ripe for the use […]
Opinion: Is it Ethical to Use AI Models like ChatGPT for Academic Work?
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in academic research is a topic that has been gaining more attention in recent years. One specific application of AI in academia is the use of language models like ChatGPT, which is a large language model developed by OpenAI.
Unique MIT suit helps people better understand the aging experience
Visitors to MIT's AgeLab in the Center for Transportation and Logistics are greeted silently by a shiny mannequin in a jumpsuit and chunky red goggles, standing a little ominously in a glass-walled studio. While the mannequin itself cuts a striking appearance, it's the accessories under the jumpsuit that are the real attraction: a collection of weights and bungie cords, some unwieldy gloves, and a pair of Crocs with blocks of foam glued to the bottom of them—as well as the red goggles.
