The artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT performed better than many students on MBA exams at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, a professor said. Christian Terwiesch, an expert on innovation management at the top-tier business school, wrote a paper titled “Would Chat GPT3 Get a Wharton MBA?” “Chat GPT3 would have received a B to B- grade on the exam,” Terwiesch wrote in the paper, which was cited by Financial Times. “This has important implications for business school education.” “OpenAI’s Chat GPT3 has shown a remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers in general and specifically the knowledge...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO