The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
13newsnow.com
Regal Cinema 13 at Greenbrier to close in Chesapeake
There are 39 Regal theaters in the US set to close after parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to Business Insider.
outerbanksvoice.com
Mardi Gras Man, filmed in Hampton, to be screened in Kill Devil Hills
The movie was filmed completely in Hampton and Phoebus in about two and a half weeks. The cast and crew come from the seven cities which comprise Hampton Roads. The screen play was written by James R. Sanzo, and this is the third film produced by Sanzo and Robert Shepherd. More info can be found at IMDB.com.
Artist lineup for ‘Sad Summer Festival’ in Portsmouth; Any sound familiar?
The festival is presented by Journeys and Converse. The Portsmouth stop will take place at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on July 11.
Portsmouth businesses see opportunity in Restaurant Week, new casino's opening
Portsmouth Restaurant Week runs January 21-28, the same week as the opening of the city's new Rivers Casino.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
3 Things To Do: Jan. 23 – 29
Portsmouth Restaurant Week, shows at Chrysler Hall, Cirque du Soleil and more happening this week in Hampton Roads
Rivers Casino sees first sports wagers at second soft opening
Saturday was the first day of what’s expected to be a long history of sports waging here at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Saturday's soft opening was the second of two.
Josh’s Journey: Williamsburg 10-year-old classic car lover remembered for kindness and compassion
A 10-year-old Williamsburg boy who died just days after Christmas, is being remembered for his kind spirit and old soul.
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: USS New Hampshire Homecoming
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USS New Hampshire returned home from six months of grueling and dynamic operations in the north Atlantic. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
Love Bites: Virginia Aquarium to host Valentine's Day fundraiser 'ex-perience'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Let's face it: when things don't work out in a romantic relationship, we're sometimes left with some pretty negative feelings. Not only does the Virginia Aquarium understand, they're also inviting you to share your anger or your woes through their "Love Bites" fundraiser. "Valentine's Day...
WAVY News 10
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
Norfolk State Spartan Legion Marching Band voted HBCU Sports Band of the Year
The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has been voted the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Fried Chicken Skins, BBQ Chicken Thighs
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Owner and Executive Chef Kevin Sharkey cooked up fried chicken skins, BBQ chicken thighs, and some Brunswick Stew in the HRS kitchen. 1608 Crafthouse. 1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach. 757-965-4510. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
Rivers Casino to host second test night Jan. 21
According to a press release, this second test night will include the soft opening of the new BetRivers Sportsbook, which will feature club seating, a bar, betting windows, 27 self-service kiosks, and multiple high-def screens for viewing.
