Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Rivers Casino Portsmouth opens its doors after delay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After its initial opening was delayed to give staff more time to test equipment and prepare, Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened its doors to the public Monday morning. The $340 million facility brought in over 1,000 new jobs to the area, and it will also bring in...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Mardi Gras Man, filmed in Hampton, to be screened in Kill Devil Hills

The movie was filmed completely in Hampton and Phoebus in about two and a half weeks. The cast and crew come from the seven cities which comprise Hampton Roads. The screen play was written by James R. Sanzo, and this is the third film produced by Sanzo and Robert Shepherd. More info can be found at IMDB.com.
HAMPTON, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: USS New Hampshire Homecoming

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USS New Hampshire returned home from six months of grueling and dynamic operations in the north Atlantic. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Fried Chicken Skins, BBQ Chicken Thighs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Owner and Executive Chef Kevin Sharkey cooked up fried chicken skins, BBQ chicken thighs, and some Brunswick Stew in the HRS kitchen. 1608 Crafthouse. 1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach. 757-965-4510. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

