mycouriertribune.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide
LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
mycouriertribune.com
Deputies capture armed, wanted man
CLAY COUNTY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff's Office safely took an armed man into custody Friday, Jan. 20, who was allegedly wanted for a home invasion in Buckner, according to sheriff's office press release. On Friday, officers from the Gladstone Police Department requested assistance when they located a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Inmate Suicide At Clay County Detention Center
Clay County authorities say they are investigating an apparent suicide at the Clay County Detention Center early this morning (Monday). Authorities say detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of 42-year-old Independence resident Ryan Everson just after Midnight this morning. Everson was booked into the Clay County Detention Center January 12 to await trial on charges of non-support of a child.
kchi.com
DWI Arrest By Highway Patrol
A Lathrop man was arrested by State Troopers in Clinton County Sunday. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Wyatt E Butterworth at about 1:03 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
KCTV 5
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
Kansas City area police agencies investigating string of ATM thefts
At least three Kansas City metro police agencies are investigating a string of ATM thefts at Jackson County businesses.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
KCTV 5
Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
KCTV 5
Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly three years after retiring from narcotics detection and patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that K9 Diogi has died. K9 Diogi served with the Sheriff’s Office for over five years, working in locating dangerous drugs, apprehending wanted persons, locating missing and endangered persons, and protecting his fellow deputies.
Kansas City man connected with Belton overdose deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking
Tiger Dean Draggoo, federally charged with fentanyl trafficking, is also connected with three overdose deaths in Benton, Missouri.
Kansas woman sentenced for bank fraud
A Kansas woman was sentenced to 33 months in prison for bank fraud. According to court documents, Stephenie Stites, 52, of Overland Park worked as the accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc.
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Left With Minor Injuries In Sunday Two Car Accident
A pair of area teens were left with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Buchanan County. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male from Agency, Missouri was driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix northbound on INterstAte 29 at mile-marker 46 in Buchanan COunty at 1:40 P.M. Sunday when he slowed to avoid a crash that had taken place in front of them.
WIBW
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park woman will serve about 3 years in prison for bank fraud. The US Dept. of Justice Stephenie Stites, 52, worked as an accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc. when she made unauthorized charges on the company’s credit card. The agency says Stites...
kchi.com
Kidder Man Arrested
A Kidder man was arrested by State Troopers Thursday. Twenty-five-year-old Kenneth E Hershberger of Kidder was arrested at about 10:17 pm for alleged leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in over $1,000 in damage. Hershberger was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
KCTV 5
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Utility company wants woman to pay for meter mistake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Imagine opening a utility bill and finding a $1,000 charge in addition to your monthly bill. That’s what happened to an Olathe grandmother. She was billed “retroactively” for two years of electrical use after a “meter mix-up.”. Anna Searle received a...
excelsiorcitizen.com
Excelsior Springs Police, Fire, EMS, And Sheriffs’ Reports For January 19, 2023
Police blotter, Fire Calls, and EMS Runs for Excelsior Springs, Missouri, as well as Clay County Sheriff, Ray County Sheriff, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, reports for January 19, 2023. Remember, all parties are innocent until proven guilty. Excelsior Springs Police Adult Arrest Report. Excelsior Springs Fire & EMS Runs.
KCTV 5
Overnight shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in the area of E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. At the scene, one victim was located and transported...
KCMO man shot 8 times managed to ID his killer before dying
A Kansas City, Missouri, man who suffered eight gunshot wounds managed to call police, identify the man who shot him and wait for police on the front porch of a house before his death.
