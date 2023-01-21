Read full article on original website
Related
Liam Smith stops Chris Eubank Jr. in a shocker (Video)
Liam Smith scores an upset victory over Chris Eubank Jr. by way of fourth round TKO. A sold-out crowd at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, went to see the British showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2) and Liam Smith (32-3-1). In what was a shocker, Smith scored two knockdowns over Eubank Jr. in the fourth round on the way to a TKO victory. The golf ball size swelling underneath the right eye of Eubank Jr. wasn’t a pleasant thing to see after the fight.
worldboxingnews.net
Conor Benn chuckles as boxer witnesses millions go up in smoke
Conor Benn decided to chuckle as Chris Eubank Jr. got floored and knocked out despite the fact the boxer lost millions in the process. Two failed drug tests revealed during fight week for an October clash with Eubank saw Benn probed under investigation. The results are yet to be aired.
Liam Smith drubs rival Chris Eubank Jr. in 4th-round stoppage
Liam Smith settled his grudge match with rival Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday, flooring him twice before the fight was waved off in Round 4.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu: Tony Harrison Was Next Best Available Option; It’s All On The Line, A Gamble
Tim Tszyu didn’t shy away from fighting the only opponent who has beaten Jermell Charlo before Tszyu could get his own shot at the fully unified 154-pound champion. Tszyu, who will face former WBC champ Tony Harrison on March 12, told FOX Sports Australia on Monday that he is ready to “take them all out.”
MMAmania.com
Pic: Chris Eubank Jr. suffers gnarly eye injury in TKO loss to Liam Smith
Chris Eubank Jr. walked away with one of the worst eye injuries in recent boxing memory earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) following his fourth-round TKO loss to Liam Smith live on DAZN from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr., who had never been finished entering Saturday’s fight...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes
Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
sportszion.com
“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul
A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
Tyson Fury issues challenge to free agent Francis Ngannou: 'You want to earn some big boy money?'
Tyson Fury says the interest is mutual. With Francis Ngannou no longer on the UFC roster, Fury is giddy about the prospect of a match against MMA’s current “baddest man on the planet” – with some hybrid bout features. “Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out of...
Sporting News
Tim Tszyu next fight: When, where, what to know about WBO world title fight with Tony Harrison
Tim Tszyu will have a shot at the WBO super-welterweight world title in March, with a blockbuster bout against Tony Harrison confirmed for Australia. The 28-year-old was originally scheduled to face Jermell Charlo for the undisputed title, but the champion was ruled out due to injury, opening the door for Tszyu and Harrison to fight for the interim WBO title.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu's Promoter: Tony Harrison is Very Dangerous, It's a Massive Risk
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO's interim-super welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12. The information was confirmed by Australian-based promoter No Limit Boxing. Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Yarde must “gamble” against Beterbiev to win
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn feels that Anthony Yarde must take a “gamble” and go all out, trading huge punches with IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to have any shot at winning this Saturday, January 28th, in their fight at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: If It's Chris Next, It's Chris; I'm In Good Position; Brook Fight Huge, Talks Of Golovkin
If Chris Eubank Jr. wants his rematch next, Liam Smith acknowledged that he’ll have no choice but to honor that contractual clause. If not, Smith pointed out during his post-fight press conference late Saturday night that he’ll have plenty of other appealing options now that he has become the first fighter to knock out Eubank. Liverpool’s Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) dropped Eubank twice in the fourth round and stopped the favored fighter in a Sky Sports Box Office main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Benn Would Be a Massive Favorite Over Eubank Now
Eddie Hearn believes Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is no longer the 50-50 proposition he once thought it was. This past Saturday, Eubank suffered a colossal upset at AO Arena in Manchester, getting stopped by Liam Smith in the fourth round of their middleweight bout. It was an ironic...
calfkicker.com
‘Tommy Fury has to quit boxing if he loses to Jake Paul’ claims his father
Since 2021, Fury and Paul have been attempting to have a boxing bout . However, they have not been able to box one another due to various reasons. First, Tommy’s rib ailment forced him to withdraw. Later in 2022, he had visa issues to visit the United States. This forced Paul to look for a new opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
Amanda Serrano Preparing To Add To Her Legacy
By Vince D’Writer: Amanda Serrano is a seven-division world champion who has won nine major world titles, and on Saturday night February 4th Serrano hopes to add to her legacy as she will face Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs) for the undisputed world featherweight championship, at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden live on DAZN.
worldboxingnews.net
Christian Mbilli vs Carlos Gongora set for March 23 in Montreal
After impressing boxing fans in 2022 with explosive performances that propelled him to the peak of the rankings, Christian Mbilli (23-0, 20 KOs) is looking to continue his success in 2023. Next March 23, he will confront his first adversary of the year, as he puts his WBC and WBA...
Yardbarker
KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. The Good Hands set for Impact
KUSHIDA will continue his second run in Impact Wrestling on this Thursday's Impact on AXS TV in a tag team match. The NJPW star will team with fellow NJPW roster member Kevin Knight to take on The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch). After a debut run last summer,...
Boxing Scene
Ekow Essuman Credits Distance Fight Experience For Win Against Chris Kongo
Manchester - Ekow Essuman retained his British and Commonwealth welterweight championships against Chris Kongo by majority decision in a close fight. Both men fought at a close, technical pace for most of the fight. Chris Kongo controlled the first third of the fight, dictating the fight’s pace and landing considerably...
Boxing Scene
Josh Warrington: There's Plenty More Left To Come, That's For Sure
Josh Warrington sat in his children’s Christmas play just three days after losing his world featherweight title to Luis Alberto Lopez with a pair of sunglasses on. They were partly to hide his facial injuries from the many young children in the hall but it was also to prevent having to talk to anyone about the numbing defeat to the visiting Mexican the weekend before.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Says Meek Mill Scuffle, Long Stoppage Forced Loss Of Momentum In Davis Fight
The eighth round of the lightweight fight between Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia was an eventful one. Referee Earl Brown stopped the action with 2:08 remaining because rapper Meek Mill got into a ringside scuffle with the Russell family of boxers. Fights among fans in the stands are common,...
Comments / 0