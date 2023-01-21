ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

Liam Smith stops Chris Eubank Jr. in a shocker (Video)

Liam Smith scores an upset victory over Chris Eubank Jr. by way of fourth round TKO. A sold-out crowd at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, went to see the British showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2) and Liam Smith (32-3-1). In what was a shocker, Smith scored two knockdowns over Eubank Jr. in the fourth round on the way to a TKO victory. The golf ball size swelling underneath the right eye of Eubank Jr. wasn’t a pleasant thing to see after the fight.
worldboxingnews.net

Conor Benn chuckles as boxer witnesses millions go up in smoke

Conor Benn decided to chuckle as Chris Eubank Jr. got floored and knocked out despite the fact the boxer lost millions in the process. Two failed drug tests revealed during fight week for an October clash with Eubank saw Benn probed under investigation. The results are yet to be aired.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Chris Eubank Jr. suffers gnarly eye injury in TKO loss to Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr. walked away with one of the worst eye injuries in recent boxing memory earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) following his fourth-round TKO loss to Liam Smith live on DAZN from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr., who had never been finished entering Saturday’s fight...
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes

Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
sportszion.com

“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul

A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
Sporting News

Tim Tszyu next fight: When, where, what to know about WBO world title fight with Tony Harrison

Tim Tszyu will have a shot at the WBO super-welterweight world title in March, with a blockbuster bout against Tony Harrison confirmed for Australia. The 28-year-old was originally scheduled to face Jermell Charlo for the undisputed title, but the champion was ruled out due to injury, opening the door for Tszyu and Harrison to fight for the interim WBO title.
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu's Promoter: Tony Harrison is Very Dangerous, It's a Massive Risk

As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO's interim-super welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12. The information was confirmed by Australian-based promoter No Limit Boxing. Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Yarde must “gamble” against Beterbiev to win

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn feels that Anthony Yarde must take a “gamble” and go all out, trading huge punches with IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to have any shot at winning this Saturday, January 28th, in their fight at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Boxing Scene

Liam Smith: If It's Chris Next, It's Chris; I'm In Good Position; Brook Fight Huge, Talks Of Golovkin

If Chris Eubank Jr. wants his rematch next, Liam Smith acknowledged that he’ll have no choice but to honor that contractual clause. If not, Smith pointed out during his post-fight press conference late Saturday night that he’ll have plenty of other appealing options now that he has become the first fighter to knock out Eubank. Liverpool’s Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) dropped Eubank twice in the fourth round and stopped the favored fighter in a Sky Sports Box Office main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene

Hearn Says Benn Would Be a Massive Favorite Over Eubank Now

Eddie Hearn believes Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is no longer the 50-50 proposition he once thought it was. This past Saturday, Eubank suffered a colossal upset at AO Arena in Manchester, getting stopped by Liam Smith in the fourth round of their middleweight bout. It was an ironic...
calfkicker.com

‘Tommy Fury has to quit boxing if he loses to Jake Paul’ claims his father

Since 2021, Fury and Paul have been attempting to have a boxing bout . However, they have not been able to box one another due to various reasons. First, Tommy’s rib ailment forced him to withdraw. Later in 2022, he had visa issues to visit the United States. This forced Paul to look for a new opponent.
BoxingNews24.com

Amanda Serrano Preparing To Add To Her Legacy

By Vince D’Writer: Amanda Serrano is a seven-division world champion who has won nine major world titles, and on Saturday night February 4th Serrano hopes to add to her legacy as she will face Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs) for the undisputed world featherweight championship, at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden live on DAZN.
worldboxingnews.net

Christian Mbilli vs Carlos Gongora set for March 23 in Montreal

After impressing boxing fans in 2022 with explosive performances that propelled him to the peak of the rankings, Christian Mbilli (23-0, 20 KOs) is looking to continue his success in 2023. Next March 23, he will confront his first adversary of the year, as he puts his WBC and WBA...
Yardbarker

Boxing Scene

Ekow Essuman Credits Distance Fight Experience For Win Against Chris Kongo

Manchester - Ekow Essuman retained his British and Commonwealth welterweight championships against Chris Kongo by majority decision in a close fight. Both men fought at a close, technical pace for most of the fight. Chris Kongo controlled the first third of the fight, dictating the fight’s pace and landing considerably...
Boxing Scene

Josh Warrington: There's Plenty More Left To Come, That's For Sure

Josh Warrington sat in his children’s Christmas play just three days after losing his world featherweight title to Luis Alberto Lopez with a pair of sunglasses on. They were partly to hide his facial injuries from the many young children in the hall but it was also to prevent having to talk to anyone about the numbing defeat to the visiting Mexican the weekend before.

