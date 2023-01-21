Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Breaking: NHL Coach Fired In Controversial Move Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks announced a major coaching shakeup on Sunday. The Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull, general manager Patrik Allvin said this afternoon. Former NHL standout Rick Tocchet has been named the team's new head coach. Tocchet, 58, ...
markerzone.com
FIVE TRADES THAT COULD BENEFIT PLAYOFF CONTENDERS, ALL COMING FROM THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS
The Vancouver Canucks are having another disappointing season, and it seems likely they will be selling the house at the deadline. Bleacher Report's Joe Yerdon identified five possible deals that could benefit playoff contenders and the Vancouver Canucks. 1. Brock Boeser to Minnesota. A homecoming story that only a Hallmark...
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
markerzone.com
TAGE THOMPSON MAKES SLICK PASS TO SET UP OWEN POWER FOR FIRST CAREER OT WINNER (VIDEO)
The Buffalo Sabres win streak was extended to three on Monday night as they opened their four-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars. In the extra frame, Sabres star Tage Thompson continued to show why he's one of the best players in the NHL this season, deking around Roope Hintz, then feeding it under his stick to a wide open Owen Power, who put it home for his first career overtime winner.
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
The Vancouver Canucks have fired coach Bruce Boudreau and hired Rick Tocchet as his replacement
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend
Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
Wayne Gretzky visits Firebirds, drops puck in front of sell-out crowd at Acrisure Arena
The "Great One" was in the building on Sunday afternoon. Hockey hall of famer and sports icon Gretzky dropped the puck in front of a sell-out crowd at Acrisure Arena prior to the Firebirds home game against the Gulls. 🏒 Royalty inside @AcrisureArena for tonight's @Firebirds game 👀 Worldwide Wayne! More tonight ➡️ @KESQ pic.twitter.com/BdQTVMIovn— The post Wayne Gretzky visits Firebirds, drops puck in front of sell-out crowd at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Have Internal Options to Replace Tomas Nosek
After avoiding injuries for the first half of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins‘ luck appears to be running out. It appears the Black and Gold avoided a big injury to defenseman Brandon Carlo in their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Jan. 19, but two days later, the Bruins announced that they were not as lucky with fourth-line center Tomas Nosek.
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 23, 2023 | Miller Night rewind and looking ahead
The Buffalo Sabres kick off a four-game trip tonight that starts in Dallas and wraps up on Saturday in Minnesota. Faceoff tonight against the Stars is at 8:30 p.m. from American Airlines Center with pregame coverage on MSG starting at 8. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on MSG and WGR 550.
Yardbarker
Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau and Trent Cull, hire Rick Tocchet, Sergei Gonchar, and Adam Foote
Well, you knew this was coming. After weeks of speculation and every NHL insider confirming that the Canucks had informed Rick Tocchet that he was going to be their next head coach, it’s official. On Sunday morning, after a 9:30 AM meeting with him, the Vancouver Canucks have fired...
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is going to be a busy man ahead of the 2023 trade deadline on March 3. The team is in the thick of the Stanley Cup Playoff race and will certainly be buyers ahead of the deadline this season. Dubas is going to whatever it takes to upgrade the roster as he’s looking to be loyal to his players and give them the best chance to succeed this postseason.
Yardbarker
Report: Rick Tocchet’s contract with the Canucks is for 2 years at $2.75 million
There’s no salary cap on coaches. But if there were, the Canucks’ total head coaching cap hit right now would be $7.5 million. And in true Canucks fashion, a good chunk of that — $5.5 million to be exact — would be in dead money. According...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Haven’t Proven They’re Any Different Yet
This season was supposed to be different for the Toronto Maple Leafs, right? This was supposed to be the year they’d finally conquer their first-round demons and settle in for a long playoff run, right?. At least so far in 2022-23, as good of a season as the Maple...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2022-23 Midseason Rankings
In the aftermath of the 2022 NHL Draft, one thing was clear: the Detroit Red Wings had established a deep prospect pool with at least one high-end prospect at almost every position. Since Steve Yzerman took over as the general manager of the Red Wings in the Spring of 2019, Detroit has added exactly 40 prospects in the draft, with some already making an impact in the NHL. But in the world of professional sports, having a good quantity of prospects only matters if there’s enough quality spread throughout the pool.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 16
As the 2022-23 NHL season continues, the bigger picture is coming into focus. In the Eastern Conference, it’s starting to look more like 2021-22, where the top seven to eight teams pulled away in the standings before the All-Star Break, leaving maybe one or two playoff positions up for grabs halfway through the season.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History
On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Five-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was in the starting lineup, which means he has now played in his 1,000th career NBA game. He is the 141st player in the history of the league...
OKC Thunder news: Ousmane Dieng recalled from G League's Blue, available to play
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Sunday that Ousmane Dieng was recalled from the G League’s OKC Blue. This makes Dieng available to play against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, marking his potential NBA return from a wrist fracture since he last played on Dec. 5. Dieng suffered a...
Comments / 0