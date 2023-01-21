Read full article on original website
stink pickle
2d ago
in the meantime she hasnt got bugdet to fix roads and bridges as it is. sober up kimmy.
9
kiwaradio.com
Governor Reynolds Says She’s Open To The Idea Of Repealing Gender Balance Requirement
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she is open to repealing the requirement that state and local officials ensure there’s an equal balance of men and women appointed to boards and commissions. A bill to repeal that gender balance requirement is eligible for debate in...
superhits1027.com
Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance
DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
KCRG.com
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand voiced his opposition to a school funding bill that would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs of attending a private school. The plan would give any Iowa student, regardless of income,...
bleedingheartland.com
So many questions, but so few answers
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. You don’t need a crystal ball to see that private school vouchers appear to be barreling toward passage during the third week of the Iowa legislature's 2023 session. These vouchers, or education savings accounts, or whatever you want to call them, would give parents $7,600 per year for each of their kids to attend a private K-12 school.
KETV.com
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
ktwb.com
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds supports private schools
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — Governor Kim Reynolds is a big supporter of education, be it public or private. In a letter the Iowa Governor said, “The Students First Act proposes that ‘per pupil funds’ would also be available for students who choose to attend accredited private schools.”
KCRG.com
Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa GOP fast tracks private-school vouchers despite price tag, access questions
Iowa state lawmakers wrapped up their second week of the legislative session in Des Moines. Education is always a hot topic every year. This session it seems hotter than normal. Republicans are moving fast on some measures. Here’s how the spending debate is shaking out for public schools at the...
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?
Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.
Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Hearing Both Sides of Proposed ESA House File 68
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen says there are a lot of “Flag Planters” on both sides of the Governor’s School Choice Bill. In his latest newsletter, Representative Sorensen says he attended forums in Greenfield and Winterset on Saturday. He says in Greenfield, constituents were heavily against the bill, and in Winterset, they were heavily for it.
bleedingheartland.com
Separate and unequal is wrong for Iowa
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Governor Kim Reynolds’ private school voucher plan, which is being rammed through the...
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Representative Holt on School Choice
In last week’s edition of Freedom Watch I outlined the Governor’s STUDENTS FIRST ACT. In this week’s edition, I will provide additional information, including misconceptions and truths about School Choice, including data from other states that have similar policies in place to the proposals we are considering.
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
iheart.com
Are you happy that Gov. Reynolds will likely sign School Choice this week?
Both the Iowa House and Senate are scheduled to debate School Choice today. I believe they will both vote and pass the Bill and it will then head to the Governor's desk. Considering this is essentially her Bill, she will sign it into law - probably this week. Are you...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | School Choice: A terrible policy with terrible consequences
Iowa Republicans’ school choice bill will weaken our education system. The signature piece of legislation proposed during the opening of the 2023 legislative session would introduce a universal Education Savings Account that parents could open for a child currently enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. The accounts are...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
voiceofalexandria.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Is It Against The Law To Tailgate Other Drivers In Iowa?
You're driving down the highway listening to your favorite radio station when all of a sudden you see a car speeding behind you in your rearview mirror. They look like they're going faster than you are so you're hoping they change lanes and just go around you. Before you know...
The First Big Win; Iowa Cow Named Grand Champion At National Show
As kids growing up showing livestock, we often dream of raising that champion steer. Many people showing livestock set out on a journey to raise top tear livestock for that champion handshake from the judge in the big ring, knowing their hard work paid off. An Iowa couple recently shined...
