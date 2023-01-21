Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
13abc.com
City of Perrysburg searching for new City Administrator
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Perrysburg is searching for a new City Administrator. The City says Bridgette Kabat, who has worked for the City for 10 years, notified Mayor Tom Mackin that she has accepted a position with a new employer and that her last day will be Feb. 10.
Accumulating snow arrives on Wednesday
The core of a large system tracks through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. This will bring widespread snow showers to West Michigan with the heaviest snow closer to I-94.
13abc.com
January 23rd Weather Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few morning flurries will tapper off in the hours ahead. Both today and tomorrow will bring a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 30s. Snow will begin just before daybreak on Wednesday, but snow totals are expected to be low by 7am (less than 1″). Light snow is expected in the morning with heavy snow developing in the afternoon and early evening. The evening commute could be rough on Wednesday. The Thursday morning commute will also be challenging as light snow will continue at times with some blowing and drifting possible. 3-7″ of snow is expected across the area, but where rain mixes with snow, totals should be closer to 3-4″. That is most likely from Findlay to Fremont and areas east of that line. Everyone else is expected to see snow totals in the 4-7″ range. A clipper is expected to bring some light snow Friday night. Snow totals between a dusting and 2″ are possible. Another storm could cause problems on Sunday. Snow is likely in the northern part of the area with the chance of freezing rain and sleet mixing with snow. Some rain is possible in the southern part of the area. The active storm track will continue later next week as another storm is expected to bring rain, snow or a mix mid next week.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
Video: Train derails in Huron County
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a train derailment in Huron County.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
WTOL-TV
Schneider Park getting $1.3M makeover to encourage growth, potential of soccer in Toledo
Improved fields, parking, turf, and concessions are just some of the upgrades planned for Schneider Park. The hope is to make the park a hub for soccer in Toledo.
13abc.com
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
13abc.com
Ohio Turnpike approves $226 million budget
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For 2023, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has approved a budget of about $226 million. The Ohio Turnpike’s news release says this budget is for capital improvement projects along the 241-mile toll road, with $203 million for projects beginning this year and completing projects from the prior year and $23 million going towards uncommitted funds for unforeseen additional expenditures and 2024 projects.
Toledo's residential roads program makes neighbors, small business owners happy
TOLEDO, Ohio — In early January, the city of Toledo announced plans to rehab nearly 70 miles of roads in 2023. The Toledo Department of Transportation Residential Roads Program plans to resurface 105 residential streets, patch and seal 44 streets and overlay 24 unimproved streets. One of those streets,...
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
wktn.com
Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
13abc.com
1 person, 2 dogs dead following Erie County house fire, officials say
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person and two dogs died Sunday morning following a house fire in Erie County, according to Florence Township Fire Department officials. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of SR 113 on Jan. 22, according to a department press release.
iheart.com
The Soup Train is making a stop in Toledo. Are you on board?
Local caterer Ella Dudek is branching out to online cooking classes and unique program called The Soup Train. She stopped by Fred LeFebvre and The Morning News to give Fred the details and talk about how you can get onboard. The interview is below, and the links are on Facebook under Eats With Ella.
