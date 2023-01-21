ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kent County deputies investigate stabbing, stolen car

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was stabbed in the stomach early Sunday morning in Tyrone Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to 14101 Sparta Ave. Northwest around 9 a.m. Sunday morning and found the 30-year-old victim, they said. Thirty minutes later, deputies were...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police identify man whose daughters escaped car that plunged into Lake Macatawa

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego, as the man who died Sunday, Jan. 22, when his car went into Lake Macatawa. His girls, ages 8 and 10, escaped by opening the hatchback then spent at least seven hours outside – in wet clothing -- before finding a place to get help. The names of the girls have not be released because of their ages, police said.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
OTSEGO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo police seize 2 guns during traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police overnight seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic that had been converted to fully automatic. The guns were recovered during a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street. Police stopped a vehicle for a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

44-year-old Whitehall man in custody for suspected assault

WHITEHALL, MI -- Officials with the Whitehall Police Department say the public is safe after an hours-long search led to a 44-year-old Whitehall man being taken into custody Sunday, Jan. 22. The man was arrested Sunday evening for felonious assault on a warrant issued by the Muskegon Couty prosecutor in...
WHITEHALL, MI
WWMT

Two children escape car submerged in Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of the Ottawa County dive team retrieved a vehicle from Lake Macatawa with a body inside Sunday. A 52-year-old man from Otsego drove into the water sometime overnight, according to the county sheriff's office. Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

‘He was a wonderful leader.’ Shiawassee County’s longest-tenured sheriff dies at 76

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – Allen James ‘AJ’ LaJoye, Shiawassee County’s longest-sitting sheriff, died Saturday, Jan. 21. LaJoye was known by many for his long tenure in Shiawassee County law enforcement, having spent time with the sheriff’s office as a homicide detective and as an undercover narcotics detective before serving as sheriff from 1980-1996.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
LANSING, MI
