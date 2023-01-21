Read full article on original website
Teen jailed for Kent County stabbing & stolen Jeep
A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed and a vehicle stolen Sunday morning in Tyrone Township.
Kent County deputies investigate stabbing, stolen car
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was stabbed in the stomach early Sunday morning in Tyrone Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to 14101 Sparta Ave. Northwest around 9 a.m. Sunday morning and found the 30-year-old victim, they said. Thirty minutes later, deputies were...
Dad likely popped back hatch to free daughters as car sank in Lake Macatawa, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police think that a man who accidentally drove into Lake Macatawa popped the back hatch as his car was sinking to let his girls out. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego, died Sunday, Jan. 22. His daughters, ages 8 and 10, escaped the vehicle through...
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Montcalm Twp. assault
A man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a physical assault Friday evening.
Montcalm County man accused of punching another man, causing serious injury
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI -- A 58-year-old Greenville man has been charged with a felony after police allege he punched another man at a party, causing serious injury. The man has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies said they...
Police identify man whose daughters escaped car that plunged into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego, as the man who died Sunday, Jan. 22, when his car went into Lake Macatawa. His girls, ages 8 and 10, escaped by opening the hatchback then spent at least seven hours outside – in wet clothing -- before finding a place to get help. The names of the girls have not be released because of their ages, police said.
Whitehall police: 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect now in custody
Police were seeking a suspect in an assault who was on the loose Sunday afternoon. Police were seeking a suspect in an assault who was on the loose Sunday afternoon.
Lansing police release names of 6 people arrested for Bank of America vandalism
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the area for multiple 'suspicious subjects in the Frandor area.'
Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
Kalamazoo police seize 2 guns during traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police overnight seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic that had been converted to fully automatic. The guns were recovered during a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street. Police stopped a vehicle for a...
‘Textbook firearms trafficker’ sold guns used in girl’s killing, other shootings
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man who acted as a “straw purchaser” of firearms put guns on the street that have been tied to crimes across the state including the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl in Wyoming, federal prosecutors said. Jerreil LaMounta Martin, 25, of Grand...
Former Michigan public safety director charged with assault after hitting teen with flashlight, AG says
BAY CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The former director of public safety in Bay City is accused of assaulting a teen after he used his badge to confront three teenagers last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Nessel said 56-year-old Michael Cecchini, who was still the director at the time,...
44-year-old Whitehall man in custody for suspected assault
WHITEHALL, MI -- Officials with the Whitehall Police Department say the public is safe after an hours-long search led to a 44-year-old Whitehall man being taken into custody Sunday, Jan. 22. The man was arrested Sunday evening for felonious assault on a warrant issued by the Muskegon Couty prosecutor in...
‘Took my superhero from me,’ boy says in letter as father’s killer sentenced
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Describing his father as his “superhero,” a young boy made his anguish known in an emotional letter read at a murder sentencing Monday. “My heart is broken and I feel completely empty since the death of my dad,” Shanita Brown read on behalf of the boy.
Two children escape car submerged in Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of the Ottawa County dive team retrieved a vehicle from Lake Macatawa with a body inside Sunday. A 52-year-old man from Otsego drove into the water sometime overnight, according to the county sheriff's office. Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA.
1 injured in overnight shooting on Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was injured in an overnight shooting Saturday on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Grand Rapids police say the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on Lake Michigan Drive NW near Straight Avenue NW. One man suffered minor injuries in the...
‘He was a wonderful leader.’ Shiawassee County’s longest-tenured sheriff dies at 76
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – Allen James ‘AJ’ LaJoye, Shiawassee County’s longest-sitting sheriff, died Saturday, Jan. 21. LaJoye was known by many for his long tenure in Shiawassee County law enforcement, having spent time with the sheriff’s office as a homicide detective and as an undercover narcotics detective before serving as sheriff from 1980-1996.
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
Troopers looking for 17-year-old runaway
The Michigan State Police is asking the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
