ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

More “forever chemicals” found in Colorado and U.S. freshwater fish, study warns

By Michael Booth, Colorado Sun
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Eating just 1 portion of freshwater fish may expose people to toxic chemicals

Something’s fishy. Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as trout or carp — could expose people to potentially toxic chemical compounds, according to a new study. The findings, which were published by Environmental Research, revealed that eating even a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to one month of drinking water laced with high levels of perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, that can be harmful to one’s health. Very low doses of PFAS in drinking water have been linked to suppression of the immune system, including reduced vaccine efficacy, and an increased risk of certain...
foodsafetynews.com

Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded

The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bashar Salame

The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement

Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
foodsafetynews.com

Surface-ripened cheese recalled in Quebec over Listeria concerns

Le Cendré de Notre-Dame is recalling Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product has been sold in Quebec, Canada and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Le Cendré de Notre-DameSemi-soft Surface-ripened CheeseApprox. 150 gNoneR.61622JA202323JA202327JA202328JA202329JA2023.
Tri-City Herald

FDA Lists 378 Hand Sanitizers to ‘Do Not Use’ as COVID Resurges in China

As COVID-19 began spreading around the world in 2020, doctors and health specialists highly recommended using hand sanitizer as one way to combat the virus. Soon after, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) produced a list of nine hand sanitizers to avoid. That list grew to a couple hundred in quick time.
TODAY.com

9 common mistakes a food safety scientist would never make

Every year in the U.S., an estimated 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die from food-borne illnesses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms, which typically include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, can range from mild to severe. Contamination can occur at any...
WSB Radio

Recall alert: Epinephrine recalled over complaints that it becomes discolored

Spectrum Laboratory Products has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of epinephrine over customer complaints that the product had become discolored. The product recall covers the bulk active pharmaceutical ingredient distributed across the U.S. and Canada. The affected lots are 1KG0865, 2KL0353 and 2KF0151. Epinephrine is typically used to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy