More “forever chemicals” found in Colorado and U.S. freshwater fish, study warns

Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Just one serving of freshwater fish exposes eaters to month’s worth of forever chemicals
WASHINGTON — Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as a catfish, trout, or salmon — could expose people to a tremendous amount of harmful chemical compounds, a new study warns. Researchers with the Environmental Working Group have discovered high levels of so-called “forever chemicals”...
'Concerning' map reveals where fish caught in the US are full of hazardous 'forever chemicals'
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, are in waterways across the US, scientists warn, making it risky to eat some fish.
Eating too much fish ‘increases risk of exposure to toxic cancer-causing chemicals’
EATING too much fish could increase your risk of being exposed to toxic 'forever chemicals', experts have warned. These chemicals, known as PFAS - or perfluoroalkyl substances have previous been linked to cancer and suppression of the immune system. In the home, they are used in non stick cooking equipment...
Locally caught fish are full of dangerous chemicals called PFAS, study finds
Freshwater fish caught locally contain dangerously high levels of PFOS, short for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, a known synthetic toxin phased out by the federal government, according to a study of data from the US Environmental Protection Agency.
AOL Corp
Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
Eating just one serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with “forever chemicals” for an entire month, a new study finds. The equivalent monthlong amount of water would be contaminated at levels 2,400 times greater than what’s recommended by...
Eating just 1 portion of freshwater fish may expose people to toxic chemicals
Something’s fishy. Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as trout or carp — could expose people to potentially toxic chemical compounds, according to a new study. The findings, which were published by Environmental Research, revealed that eating even a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to one month of drinking water laced with high levels of perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, that can be harmful to one’s health. Very low doses of PFAS in drinking water have been linked to suppression of the immune system, including reduced vaccine efficacy, and an increased risk of certain...
foodsafetynews.com
Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded
The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
The avian flu is hammering U.S. poultry farmers, leaving experts to ask: What has changed?
The worst outbreak of avian influenza on record is threatening to stretch into a second year, as the United States races to contain a virus that has already caused some food prices to soar amid a shortage of eggs. Nearly 58 million birds from commercial and backyard flocks have been...
foodsafetynews.com
Another patient confirmed in outbreak traced to enoki mushrooms; FDA renews warning
Officials with the Food and Drug administration are doubling down on their warning against certain enoki mushrooms because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed another patient in a Listeria outbreak. The public warning issued Jan. 18 came on the heels of a Jan. 17 announcement that the...
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant Deaths
Abbott Laboratories, located in Sturgis, Michigan, is currently being investigated by the federal government in relation to the crisis involving baby formula, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
CNBC
FDA says Covid vaccines will probably get an annual update but most people will likely need only one shot
The FDA published a road map for the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. The agency said the shots will probably get an annual update, but most people will likely need only one shot moving forward. The FDA's panel of advisors meets Thursday to discuss the proposed framework. The...
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement
Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
Justice Department investigating Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan
The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan. Abbott Laboratories confirmed to The Associated Press that the investigation is around the plant closure that lasted for a few months last year following contamination at the plant. The closure began in February 2022 and...
Merck says it's working to reduce levels of cancer-causing compound in popular diabetes drugs
Pharmaceutical company Merck said that it is working to reduce levels of a cancer-causing organic compound that was found in some of its popular type 2 diabetes drugs.
foodsafetynews.com
Surface-ripened cheese recalled in Quebec over Listeria concerns
Le Cendré de Notre-Dame is recalling Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product has been sold in Quebec, Canada and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Le Cendré de Notre-DameSemi-soft Surface-ripened CheeseApprox. 150 gNoneR.61622JA202323JA202327JA202328JA202329JA2023.
GRAPHIC: Bird flu main cause of record-breaking egg prices, USDA says
Nationwide, the price of a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last January. While almost all groceries have gotten more expensive due to inflation, egg prices have spiked largely due to another factor: avian influenza. In November 2022 alone, nearly 3 million egg-laying hens died or were killed due...
Tri-City Herald
FDA Lists 378 Hand Sanitizers to ‘Do Not Use’ as COVID Resurges in China
As COVID-19 began spreading around the world in 2020, doctors and health specialists highly recommended using hand sanitizer as one way to combat the virus. Soon after, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) produced a list of nine hand sanitizers to avoid. That list grew to a couple hundred in quick time.
TODAY.com
9 common mistakes a food safety scientist would never make
Every year in the U.S., an estimated 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die from food-borne illnesses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms, which typically include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, can range from mild to severe. Contamination can occur at any...
WSB Radio
Recall alert: Epinephrine recalled over complaints that it becomes discolored
Spectrum Laboratory Products has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of epinephrine over customer complaints that the product had become discolored. The product recall covers the bulk active pharmaceutical ingredient distributed across the U.S. and Canada. The affected lots are 1KG0865, 2KL0353 and 2KF0151. Epinephrine is typically used to...
Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Comments / 0