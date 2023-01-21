ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Woman kills ill husband in botched murder-suicide pact at Florida hospital, cops say

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409rQC_0kMo00Fd00

A Florida hospital fell into chaos after an elderly woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband in what was supposed to be a murder-suicide pact Saturday, authorities said.

Around 11:35 a.m., Daytona Beach police officers rushed to the terminally ill floor of Advent Health Hospital to reports of a person being shot, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari E. Young said.

Ellen Gilland, a 76-year-old from New Smyrna Beach, had just carried out phase one of a plan her and her terminally ill husband Jerry Gilland, 77, had made three weeks ago — killing him in his hospital room, Young said.

The couple decided that if his health took a turn for the worse, he would kill himself and then she would do the same. But with Jerry not having enough strength, she shot him in the head, police said.

“She is very sad, this is obviously a tough situation,” Young said. “Her husband is terminally ill so she was already in a depressed state ... and knowing that the end was near.”

Staff and patients around the room were evacuated, even though officers said the woman was not a threat to them.

Ellen wasn’t able to turn the gun on herself and barricaded inside the room. Police began negotiations.

“We used a distractionary device to get her to put that gun down long enough to hit her with [less than lethal force] and get her into custody,” Young said.

By 3 p.m., Ellen was in cuffs and could be facing a first degree murder charge, police said.

“I’m very proud of my officers on how they responded to this situation,” Young said. “This was truly an example of how we should do it. It was a very trying day for us ....”

Comments / 15

john
4d ago

He passed she surrendered and is facing first degree charges as it was pre planned.He couldn’t pull the trigger so she did.

Reply(3)
8
Vickie Hart
4d ago

We need legal assisted suicide! if I'm terminal I want the legal decision to end my life with dignity. Look what this woman had to do for her terminal husband. She never should have had to resort to that!!..

Reply
4
Jennifer Abdullah
4d ago

Very sad!!!! You can have your pets put to sleep when they are dying but have to watch your human loved ones suffer....makes no sense!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southarkansassun.com

Local news in New Smyrna Beach: Tragedy strikes Advent Health Hospital as couple carries out premeditated murder-suicide pact

A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Police: Wife shot terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach Saturday. According to police, responding officers discovered that a woman had shot her terminally ill husband and confined herself to his room. In the headlines: 8 escapees from juvenile...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages

A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
ORLANDO, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy