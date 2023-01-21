Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
doniphanherald.com
What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?
If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
kmaland.com
Katherine "Kathy" Swaink, 75, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kathy Swaink Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:
kmaland.com
Audubon's Irlmeier taking her multiple talents to Buena Vista
(Audubon) -- Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier is set to be a multi-sport athlete at the next level with Buena Vista. The Wheelers softball standout will continue pitching at the next level with the Beavers, but she is also going to trap shoot at the Storm Lake school. “Trap shooting is...
kmaland.com
Former Iowa Western assistant Jeffrey excited to take over AL volleyball program
(Council Bluffs) -- After two years as an assistant in the college volleyball scene, Alyssa Jeffrey wanted to return to the high school volleyball world. She found the right fit at Abraham Lincoln. The Lynx hired Jeffrey on January 8th to replace Katie Darrington, who resigned after a successful tenure...
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (1/23): Shenandoah sweeps past Creston
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Creston, SC East & AL split and much more from KMAland bowling on Monday. Check out the full rundown below. Top score: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (356) Runner-up: Taylor Davis, Shenandoah (318) Other Shenandoah scores: Emma Herr 311, Hannah Stearns 306, Courtney Hodge 295, Jaylan Gray 282.
kmaland.com
KMAland Swimming (1/21): Sioux City swims to win at LC Invitational
(Council Bluffs) -- The Sioux City Spartans swim team won the Lewis Central Boys Swimming Invitational on Saturday. Sioux City had 422 points while Lewis Central posted 227 in third. Atlantic was 10th with 95 points. Sioux City won all three relays while Hudson Vonk was the individual champion in...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/23): SBL wins team title at Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 96 points to win the Bill Smith Battle in the Bluffs on Monday. The Warriors didn't have any champions, but they had runner-up finishes from Josie Lennon (110), Kendra Berglund (120), Aili Denman (140), Halle Mosaquites (155). Abigail Kueffer (145) and Keylee Jesionowski (125) finished third while Lila Walding (120) was fourth and Kaelynn Hilmes (105) was fifth.
KETV.com
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
kmaland.com
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
kmaland.com
Mike Mead, 80, of Stanton, Iowa
Location: Evangelical Covenant Church-Stanton, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials: suggested to the Evangelical Covenant Church, the Stanton Public Library, or the Red Oak Public Library. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red...
kmaland.com
Kathy Dresher, 74 of Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday - January 25, 2023. Memorials: Tabor Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Association. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Claron "Mark" Cole, 79 of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Garnett Cemetery ~ Garnett, KS With Military Honors. Mark passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
harlanonline.com
Larry Wendt resigns
Harlan native Larry Wendt, Jr. has resigned from his role as the Shelby County Director for the Shelby County Extension Office. His last day was Monday. He started the job in February 2022. "He’s moved on to other opportunities and we wish him well in those future endeavors," said regional...
kmaland.com
Lana Tanner, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 27 (Open Visitation, no viewing) Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 5:30 p.m. Memorials:. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cass County Grounds Committee, Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the Cass County...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action
(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
kmaland.com
Dale E. Whitehill, 93 of Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday; January 28, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery With Full Military Honors. Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Creston cruises to third straight John J. Harris title
(Corning) -- A well-balanced lineup led Creston to a John J. Harris Tournament team title for the third straight year, the eighth time in 12 years and the 15th time in school history. The Panthers totaled 215.5 points at the 68th Annual John J. Harris Tournament behind two champions, three...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to equipment vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
kmaland.com
Iowa State No. 9, Nebraska No. 10 in USTFCCCA Rankings
(Lincoln) -- Iowa State and Nebraska's men's track and field programs are ranked in the top 10 of the USTFCCCA rankings. The Cyclones are No. 9 while Nebraska is No. 10. Stanford, Texas Tech, Florida State, Kentucky and Ole Miss are the top five. View the full rankings here.
